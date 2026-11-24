Growing up in Ilkley, West Yorkshire, my friends and I referred to our near-neighbour, Otley, as “the town with the pubs”. Reputedly, it had more pubs per capita than anywhere else in England. (At its peak, in around 1900, the town boasted 32.)

Writer Helen Pickles enjoying one of the many cosy pubs in Otley - Guzelian/Lorne Campbell Growing up in Ilkley, West Yorkshire, my friends and I referred to our near-neighbour, Otley, as “the town with the pubs”.

Reputedly, it had moreRevisiting, I can confidently state that, though the number has fallen since that heyday, it’s still very impressive. I counted 17 without moving far from the centre, and was assured that there were at least another five within strolling distance. Encouragingly, if a pub closes, it’s soon snapped up and re-opened: the Rose and Crown and Cross Pipes Tavern being two recent examples. , means business.

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It has a real working-town charm that makes it stand out from the typical hanging-baskets-and-artisan-bakeries market-town crowd. Around two thirds of the shops and restaurants are independent, while former mills now house workshops and offices.have been rescued by locals and restored into community venues, the pubs and restaurants have live music, and you can sign up for anything from Spanish lessons and table tennis to a community choir and a repair shop.

On my weekend visit, among other things, there was a comedy night with Mark Thomas, a craft-beer celebration and a wildlife-themed arts festival. Boring, it ain’t. The handsome, seven-arch mediaeval stone bridge over the river Wharfe was key to opening up the town to commercial trade.

Cross the bridge and walk downstream, through Wharfemeadows Park, and you’ll come across the roar of a weir that once helped power the paper mill that stood on the far side.as the fictional Ashfordly police station. Now converted into a community arts centre, you can still try out a wooden bed in one of the Victorian cells, and learn that, in 1933, the manager of the Black Horse was fined £3 for selling beer after closing time.of the granting of the town’s market charter under King Henry III.

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Celebrations will include a long weekend of music, markets and family-friendly activities; a pop-up Otley Museum, displaying artefacts that have been hidden away; and the creation of a tapestry showcasing the town’s history.to the south of the town. Several routes, running from two to eight miles start from the town centre and reward with sweeping views of Almscliffe Crag, near Harrogate; Beamsley Beacon, near Ilkley; and Simon’s Seat, a fell in the Yorkshire Dales.

At the farmers’ market , look out for Nick and his charcuterie, including fennel salami, pancetta, chorizo and wild-venison bresaola. Or pick up some Yorkshire cheeses – such as Harrogate blue, fountains gold, Dale brie or the traditional Wensleydale – or a wicked piece of Tricky Dickie’s “Reyt Good” sticky toffee pudding.

, a bright and airy brunch spot with zinging coffees and dishes such as Turkish eggs, Spanish red-pepper hash and black-bean huevos rancheros.does exactly what it says on the tin. Traditional Spanish tapas such as patatas bravas, pan-fried Galician padron peppers, tempura squid and beef meatballs in homemade tomato sauce are served up on colourful plates. At weekends, the cosy upstairs dining room has live music – I was treated to a dazzling Spanish guitar duo on my visit.

On the site of one of the town’s Victorian paper mills, family-runhas enviable riverside views. Service of traditional Italian dishes such as ravioli all’aragosta , melanzane parmigiana, zuppa al pesce and pinsas help make it a locals’ favourite for celebrations. , with its low ceilings and cherry-red walls. Both are free houses with mainly Yorkshire hand-pulled beers and toasty fires.

The oddly named Curious Hop Bière Café offers a cooler take on craft ales – British and European – in more minimalist, Scandi-influenced surrounds.is both a café-bar and wine merchants with almost 20 wines by the glass, plus a modest corkage on any bottle from the shop. Enjoy with plates of cheeses, charcuterie and sourdough toasties.by mid-morning to be sure of a sourdough loaf.

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Failing that, comfort yourself with an almond croissant or pain au chocolat or more outlandish confections such as a cheese-and-marmite swirl. Jack Calvert manages the Underground Bakery in Otley, that stocks a range of bread and cakes - Guzelian/Lorne Campbell is a friendly spot for browsing – and especially good for children’s books, as well as quality stationery and locally designed prints, calendars and tea towels.

shows how to do modern pub rooms that are simple yet stylish and still well priced. The seven rooms, named after local pubs, are light and uncluttered with smart, slatted headboards, pale oak furniture, creamy and oatmeal colours, and slick shower rooms.

It’s room-only, but the parlour-style“Within a few minutes, I can walk to the doctor, dentist, the post office, my daughter’s school, and we still have three butchers, a deli and a weekly market,” declares Kevin Gillespie, who runs the , which dispenses non-alcoholic drinks including the UK’s largest range of kombuchas.

“Plus, the Chevin and nature are on the doorstep. ”“I never found a heart in other places I’ve lived, but there’s so much community , here, I felt at home,” explains Bronny Lenik, who opened the Secret Garden Café in 2025.

“It’s like stepping back in time to the 1960s and 1970s; there’s so much going on. I’ve had so much support from the community, I feel lucky to be here. ”“We’re on a craft-beer adventure,” explains Joanne Lockey from Skipton, here with her partner, Roger Manning, and friend Kieran Casterton, all of whom work in IT.

“We like to support craft beer places; the bigger fish are stealing many pubs. ” She adds: “Otley is very quaint, very clean, with a lot of traditional buildings. And a much better market than Skipton’s. ”