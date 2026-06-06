There’s plenty to see in Rome outside of the most popular attractions

The Colosseum Underground, Borghese Museum and Appian Way are all excellent choices for a second trip to the Eternal City.

Published: 15 minutes ago The St. Angelo Bridge, known as Ponte Sant'Angelo, crosses the Tiber River in Rome in front of the Sant'Angelo Castle. One of the best bonuses of traveling overseas is meeting new friends.

But the flip side of that shiny coin is linking up with old friends. While planning for a trip to Rome last week, I searched far and wide for a connection for two reasons.

First, it’s fun to catch up — but it’s also great to lean on a local for the best recommendations. John Henderson is a high school chum who has lived in Rome since 2014. That’s when he retired after 40 years as a sportswriter with the Denver Post. Now he and his partner, Marina Pascucci, produce aon the Lazio region around Rome.

Food, wine and new destinations in and around Rome. What’s not to love? For many travelers, the first trip to Rome includes a big list: the Colosseum, St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, the Tiber River, countless Roman ruins, the Trevi Fountain , the many works of art in churches all over town.

If you’re in Rome long enough, you can churn through the bucket list and get a taste of the less triumphant, more nuanced parts of the Eternal City. Henderson is on a “Rome Rebound” after spending a 16-month sabbatical there in 2001-2003.

Then he returned on a one-way ticket 11 years later. My first trip was 20 years ago, and I was wowed by the incredible architecture and the impressive history and archaeology of the area. In my faith tradition, there are so many crucial ties to Rome. The massive sculptures, the magnificent buildings and churches — it literally took my breath away.

Scott McMurren catches up with a school chum, John Henderson, who now lives in Rome. The setting was Il Goccetto, a streetside"enoteca" in Rome. Henderson recommended a local wine bar or “enoteca” called Il Goccetto , near Campo de’ Fiori, a popular public square.

“It’s really local,” said Henderson. “The wine lists are on a chalkboard on the wall, with floor-to-ceiling Italian wines. ” Henderson promised to get there early to snag an outdoor table. As we walked across the river to meet him, everything started to look very familiar.

Il Goccetto is on the same street where we stayed on our first trip to Rome 20 years ago! It was a great reunion for John and me, after we’d last seen each other on graduation day at the University of Oregon 48 years ago. To commemorate the occasion, Henderson picked out a local red wine made with Cesanese grapes. It was delicious.

, which Henderson says is his favorite restaurant in Rome. He ordered a tagliata dish with thinly sliced beef, potatoes and a balsamic sauce. I still opt for any pasta dish I can find, since it’s all freshly made. Often, the pasta is made on-site.

Rome's ample greenery spills over the walls of its narrow streets, creating welcome shade on a sunny day. The sun went down. It cooled off. The Romans eat late — and it’s easy to see why, especially in the summer.

For five days, the high temperature ranged from 88 to 92 degrees. During the summer, it’s especially important to choose your destinations carefully. Rome has been a tourist destination for centuries. Between the pilgrims and the sightseers, the crowds can be daunting.

Here are some of Henderson’s suggestions for second-time Rome visitors:. This opened five years ago, and it’s where they kept the gladiators and animals before they rose to the Colosseum floor to die. During the Roman Empire, it was called “the most terrifying place on Earth. ”.

This is one museum that I’d visit again. It’s small and doesn’t have the crowds common at the Vatican Museum or the Sistine Chapel. It is the collection of the powerful Borghese family in their former palace. View paintings by Caravaggio, Raphael and Bellini.

The Bernini sculptures are awe-inspiring. Only 360 people are allowed at a time, so book ahead. An afternoon stroll on Ponte Sant'Angelo across the Tiber River, walking toward Castle Sant'Angelo. 3.

Appian Way. There’s a section of the ancient Appian Way that led from Rome to the Adriatic Sea. We took a city bus out to walk on some of the original flagstones. Those Roman roads were built to last.

You also can rent bikes near the bus stop to go farther, faster.. This is one of the oldest Christian cemeteries along the Appian Way. Right by the bus stop. Originally a quarry, early Christians in Rome carved out a network of more than 7 miles of tunnels on three levels to bury their dead.

No photos are permitted on the guided tour, which lasts about 30 minutes. It’s a remarkable look back in time to one of Christianity’s earliest traditions. Guru Walks . The concept is a little different.

There’s no upfront cost to the tour. Just tip what you want at the end. We explored the Jewish Ghetto and the Trastevere neighborhood on one tour. We learned about how the Jews have a long history in Rome, yet still were confined to one neighborhood.

We crossed the river on the oldest bridge in Rome to the bohemian Trastevere neighborhood, known for artists and as a social center for the city. On another tour, we learned about the life and times of Caravaggio, including his wild antics and untimely death. Many of his giant paintings are on display in churches located within walking distance of the Pantheon. The list of what to see and do in Rome is endless.

Sometimes it’s tiring to keep walking. The taxis are plentiful and can take you point to point. From the airport to the central historic district, it’s about $70 one way. Bus passes are about $10 for a 24-hour pass, which also works on the subway.

After five days, I still struggled with the schedules. Google Maps was helpful but not always accurate. Lots of folks have Rome on their radar this year, particularly because of Alaska Airlines’ new nonstop Seattle-Rome service with a 787. The shortest route is using Condor’s over-the-top nonstop from Anchorage to Frankfurt, with a connecting flight to Rome.

Condor is a mileage partner with Alaska Airlines. Whether you’re going to Rome on a pilgrimage, a sightseeing trip or to catch up with old friends, there’s plenty to see and do in the Eternal City. Scott McMurren is an Anchorage-based marketing consultant, serving clients in the transportation, hospitality, media and specialty destination sectors, among others. Contact him by email at zoom907@me.com. Subscribe to his e-newsletter at alaskatravelgram.com. For more information, visit alaskatravelgram.com/about.





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