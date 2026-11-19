Lee compartmentalizes, and “Hot Weeners!” shows us what Meeko Dean’s been up to.

Sign up for The A.V. is focused more on his personal life and related upheavals, Mekko and his mysterious whereabouts couldn’t help but factor into the proceedings.

“Hot Weeners! ” starts with Lee beginning to deal with the funeral arrangements for Frog, but that task is sidelined once he realizes that Mekko has finally made his way to Ginger’s house. The first two-thirds of “Hot Weeners! ” make up a very eventful day-after for Lee.

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The deft ways in which the script and performances turn on a dime from action to emotion are highlighted when we realize exactly how little time has passed between the previous episode’s final scene and now. Lee doesn’t really want to acknowledge that Frog has died, but when he, Ginger, and Mekko meet up with Lonnie, he has to come clean about the cop’s gun.

When Mekko finds out Lee’s dad died, he’s a bit grossed out to learn he was in Frog’s resting place mere hours after the man passed. But Ginger is gobsmacked and tries her best to see if Lee needs more time to process this devastating loss. need more time to process. The most affecting scene of “Hot Weeners!

” comes very early. After he, Francis, and Ray begin to enact Frog’s odd last wishes , father and daughter talk openly about the reality that she got a lot closer to Frog in a span of days than he ever did in his whole life.

“People are different with different people,” Lee tells his daughter, instantly embracing her love for her grandfather even if he can’t share the same emotions. Just as we saw Lee collapse in tears in the final moments of last week’s heartbreaker, the waterworks are ready to flow when he’s a bit more open with Francis. But how else can Lee Raybon process loss except by compartmentalizing it and deciding to take risky, almost insane action? Once Lee realizes Mekko is back, and learns what truly happened at Fresh Start, he wants to do something immediately, even if he’s the only one. We thankfully don’t spend the entirety of “Hot Weeners! ” seeing how the sausage is made, in spite of some black-and-white shots literalizing that idea.

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There is, though, a 10-minute stretch midway through the hour that allows us to see inside Judge Sallsman’s work release program, why Mekko had to make a break for it, and why it’s spurring Lee to do something. As Lee assumed last week, Mekko was nowhere close to being McMann’s buddy.

He was one of the Boontill inmates conscripted as guards at Fresh Start, but unlike his aggressive brethren, Mekko took pity on the now-dead Nathan Spence—Nathan reminded Mekko of his own son. But his pity couldn’t save Nathan, especially after a fatal beating on the floor of the meatpacking facility. Sheriff Thorne’s husband Bob decided Nathan couldn’t possibly have died at Fresh Start .

No, he had to have died in County instead. When Mekko refuses to go along with this charade, McMann drives him back to Boontill with the ulterior motive of removing Mekko from the equation. Mekko is fortunate to escape by jumping out of a moving truck, and evading shotgun fire after McMann inadvertently gets the truck stuck in a field.

Once Lee learns that Mekko surreptitiously filmed Nathan as he lay dying, he wants to go undercover to the Fresh Start facility and find the phone in question. The good news is that Lee and Mekko’s uncle Otis successfully, if just barely, manage to get the phone back. Yet for all his smarts and his conviction about the power of citizen journalism, Lee still can’t quite read the room.

Even when he initially attempts to convince Mekko to turn himself in and have his story told, he doesn’t grasp that neither Mekko nor Ginger is particularly interested in going on the record. As we see in a late sequence, Mekko’s not going to sit around and wait for his story to effect change. He’s convinced that even if he came clean, he’d just go back to prison, and that prison would be awfully unwelcoming.

By sneaking off at the end and capturing the Fresh Start bagman, Mekko might want to try making… well, a fresh start. Right at the end of “Hot Weeners! ”, we see Marty recontextualize the archeological dig story to his editor-in-chief Elijah.

Considering that Elijah wanted Lee on the story at the start of the season, it’s funny how hesitant he is at first to sign onto Marty’s vision, which is much grander because of how it represents the destructive and selfish aims of the Tulsa elite who gobble up pieces of cultures they don’t belong to. The location of these artifacts isn’t entirely unconnected to the Mekko Dean saga; Judge Sallsman is a player in both, even if his lack of involvement in Mekko’s escape is something that immensely bothers him.

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Marty’s view of the story suggests something darker at the core, a rotting soul that’s ruining everything it touches. Lee is a bit more fanatical, more all-or-nothing. As much as Marty was annoyed at Lee for fobbing off the story earlier this season, he does seem like the more logical and levelheaded person to write it. Marty has his head screwed on right. Lee can’t always get his head straight. Ethan Hawke continues to give so much life to the role of Lee Raybon Jr., even in the small moments.

His monumental scene with Francis is followed by Lee bringing her back to her mom, who points out that he’s always leaving.

“It’s OK. As long as you come back,” she says, not even aware of how profound that line hits after his very long day. Marty is the type who can take the long view. Lee can’t.

He’s so effusive and excited about getting the hidden phone with the video of Nathan Spence that he can’t grasp how emotionally exhausted Ginger is. And neither of them can tell that they’re being watched by McMann. As beat up as the prison guard is , he doesn’t realize his own luck.

If he’d stayed at the hospital where he was laid up, he would’ve been wiped out by the murderous Bob. Instead, he escaped and is, like Lee, pumped up to take death-defying action. Lee may need to prepare to choke someone else out, and soon.

• The Maya Hawke song “Bring Home My Man” plays over the intercut scenes in which Mekko and Ginger discuss his shaky future and Lee is barely able to choke out the fake Mekko Dean from the premiere. • I mentioned last week that it felt intentional that we saw a gas station selling the same red hat that Frog wore in the season premiere.

It feels similarly intentional that the cop who knows Otis is the same cop who pulled Frog over in the premiere’s opening scene.. He’s doing yeoman’s work in brief scenes like the finale here, but… like Marty says, he’s able to kick some ass. Put him front and center!

• I appreciate the various euphemisms that Lee floats for having sex, almost as much as I laughed at how quickly he very much does• I snickered at the end of an otherwise tense confrontation between Judge Sallsman, Sheriff Thorne, and Bob, with John Hawkes poking Clifton Collins Jr. and playfully mentioning Bob’s secret chili ingredient, Tang.