There's only one bath and body brand to gift this Christmas

Inspiring present ideas for your loved ones...

Christmas is just around the corner, and we're getting ahead of the December rush by ticking off our shopping lists early. When it comes to gifting, few things are as universally loved as luxury bath and body care.

So, naturally, Molton Brown is always the first stop on our list. With its signature scents and limited-edition festive collections, the British fragrance brand has mastered the art of Christmas gifting, with products that genuinely delight when unwrapped up under the tree. Whatever your budget, there's something for everyone, from indulgent gift sets and stocking fillers to a show-stopping hamper and beauty advent calendar. Need gifting inspiration?

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Here are the 7 hero products we'll be buying for our loved ones this year... Got a frequent flyer on your Christmas list? You can't go wrong with this kit. There are x8 bath, body and hair minis in Molton Brown's signature scents packed in a reusable travel bag.

Everything is perfectly sized for hand luggage, so they're ready for their next adventure. If you're feeling extra generous this year, the has-it-all hamper is sure to be gratefully received. The oversized wicker basket is filled to the brim with limited-edition hand and body care, plus bestselling fragrances. Standouts include the festive Red Berry Revel hand wash and hand lotion, and the cosy Re-charge Black Pepper candle.

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For anyone who loves fresh, woody scents that bring the outdoors in, this trio is perfect. Inside the sleek black gift box are x3 300ml bath and shower gels, each inspired by nature including calming Tea Ceremony, spicy Re-charge Black Pepper and refreshing Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel. Swap paper hats for something more indulgent on your Christmas tablescape with these dreamy crackers.

Each one contains x1 50ml bath and shower gel in a woody or citrus scent, so your guests will leave with full bellies, happy memories and a little treat to enjoy some much-needed R&R. These crackers make great stocking fillers, too. Beautifully presented and ready to gift, this bodycare set feels seriously luxe. Inside, there’s x1 300ml bath and shower gel, alongside x1 30ml eau de parfum in Rose Dunes, a warm, spicy blend of saffron, rose and oudh.

We don't know anyone who wouldn't be delighted to receive this beauty advent calendar. True to its name, its decadence in a box. Behind every door is a bath, body or fragrance treat, from limited-edition festive scents to much-loved Molton Brown classics. Think hand wash and lotion, bath and shower gel, plus body cream and fragrance.

The countdown to Christmas just got a whole lot more indulgent. Not sure which scent to gift? Take the guesswork out of it with this stocking filler. A great gift for anyone who loves to explore new fragrances to find their next favourite.

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It includes x10 50ml bath and shower gels, from floral-fruity Bluebell & Wild Strawberry to warming Sunlit Clementine & Vetiver and mood-boosting Delicious Rhubarb & Rose, so there's something to suit everyone. The 6 most alluring autumn perfumes for guaranteed compliments