Hogs' coach says his team will look different next season, first call this offseason could shape the Razorbacks’ offense for years to come

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield talks to his team on the sideline of CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium during the season opener against North Alabama on Sept. 5, 2026.

| Nilsen Roman FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield said it himself on Tuesday during his weekly radio show at the Catfish Hole that this team will look different at the conclusion of the regular season. There won't be a single rock unturned as he looks to enhance his coaching staff and roster to hopefully improve on what's been another difficult season on The Hill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The finality of it — it's not gonna be the same coaching staff, it's not going to be the same players,"If this team is going to look different, here is the first call to make as the offseason begins ramping up the coming days. Texas State Bobcats quarterback Brad Jackson looks to pass against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss, on Nov. 15, 2025.