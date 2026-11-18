Life in remote Alaska requires stocking up for six months, waiting weeks for deliveries and preparing for bitter cold. For two women and their families, the rewards are a slower pace, close communities and a more intentional life.

Winter preparation for Salina Alsworth Peterson, who lives in the roadless community of Port Alsworth, Alaska, means flying about 165 miles to Anchorage for groceries, then arranging for them to be shipped home … by air taxi.

"We're surrounded by mountains, and we're basically inside Lake Clark National Park and Preserve, so there's no roads in or out," she told Yahoo. About 525 miles northeast, in the remote town of Eagle, Olivia Jones makes a major grocery haul with her husband and four kids before the only road connecting the community to the rest of the state effectively closes for the winter and early spring.

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When Yahoo spoke with Jones in October, she said there's also the option to have groceries flown in on the mail plane, but Eagle hadn't had mail in the past two days.

"It doesn't come in sometimes," she said. "Sometimes your food might not make it on the plane. There's other priorities.

" Though they live in different parts of the state, both women know the winter requires extraordinary preparation in remote Alaska. Supplies can take weeks to arrive, temperatures can plunge to 40 or 50 degrees below zero and bad weather can make even essential travel impossible. , 82% of the state's communities and FAA-recognized locations aren't accessible by road, and 251 communities can be reached only by air.

But for Jones and Peterson, the challenges are also part of what makes their towns special. They've built routines around the seasons, learned to rely on their communities and found ways to embrace winter as a season of rest.

Both women also share their daily lives withOlivia Jones stands next to a road closure sign and a snowbank along the recently plowed road in Eagle, Alaska.stops maintaining the Taylor Highway, the only road connecting the community to the rest of the state by car. Maintenance resumes about six months later in the spring.

"There's a big old sign out that says it's no longer maintained; ride at your own risk," Jones explained. Before the road closes, Jones and her family go on a nine-hour road trip to Fairbanks for several days of shopping. Their haul this year included Jones's social media followers often ask in the comments how the family can afford such a large shopping trip.

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She said they plan and save for it in advance because they shop for major supplies once every six months. Jones's family moved to Alaska from Missouri in June of 2025 after her husband's job went remote during the pandemic. She said that before their first winter, she mapped out three meals a day for six months, worried she might forget something essential.

"This is the second time we've done this, and I would say I was a lot more laid back than the first time. I knew exactly what I needed the most," Jones said, adding that her priorities include meat, butter and frozen — not canned — vegetables.

"We realized last winter we couldn't eat another canned veggie if it was forced down my throat," she said, laughing. Olivia Jones stands in her pantry and sits atop her outdoor freezers at her home in Eagle, Alaska.

"Walmart Plus and Amazon have made it possible to get the non-perishables, but that's waiting three to four weeks for just an order to get to us," she explained. Even with Amazon Prime, it could still take roughly the same amount of time. Once the road is no longer maintained, Eagle residents can still receive air deliveries at the mercy of Mother Nature and shop at two small local grocery stores.

One of them is in Eagle, which shares a building with a hotel and seasonal restaurant. The other recently opened in a nearby village and is operated by the Hän Athabaskan, the Alaska Native community in Eagle. Jones said she was commissioned to help stock the new store with food before winter and that it will also rely on mail plane deliveries for additional supplies.

"For a family like mine, I would go to this grocery store, not only to support them, but because it's still cheaper for me to buy from our grocery store than to fly in my own food and our fresh vegetables," she said. Meanwhile, Peterson faces a different logistical challenge in Port Alsworth, a community of about 180 year-round residents roughly 165 miles southwest of Anchorage, where her great-grandparents homesteaded.

Salina Alsworth Peterson and Glen Alsworth Sr. "We also don't have any stores out here, so you have to fly in all of your groceries, any cleaning supplies, you name it. Same with the mail," she explained. For many remote Alaskans, air travel is a lifeline. The state operates 235 rural airports that provide access to essential supplies, mail, schools and medical services, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation.

Peterson typically travels via air taxi to Anchorage for two or three days in the fall to stock up on groceries, winter clothing and other essentials. She organizes everything by category before arranging to have it flown home, paying about 90 cents per pound in freight costs.

"If I'm craving a sweet treat, I have to make it myself. I can't just go to Starbucks or something and get a sweet coffee and a pastry," she said. Even fresh produce can be a gamble. Peterson said Instacart can deliver groceries to the air taxi in Anchorage, but bad weather can delay the flight home.

"My bananas, they could be perfectly ripe when they get dropped off, but then they're brown when they get here," Peterson said. Then there are the home utilities to think aboutIn Eagle, Jones's primary heat source is a wood stove, with heating oil serving as a backup. Last winter, temperatures dropped to about 50 below zero. Her family made it through without frozen pipes, but the cold required everyone to slow down.

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The family is also mindful about water usage. Without a well, they drive about a mile each day to collect water for their 400-gallon holding tank. When the family of six first moved to Eagle, they used about 400 gallons of water a day. They've since reduced their daily consumption to roughly 125 gallons.

"It's just as simple as turning off the tap when you're not using it. We were very wasteful," Jones recalled. In Port Alsworth, heating oil can cost Peterson's household $600 to $1,000 a month. Fuel for heating homes and powering the town's generators for electricity arrives aboard retired World War II planes — weather permitting, of course.

She and her husband also rely on a wood stove to help offset heating costs, but gathering firewood in a national park is a project in itself. Residents"So while it's 40 below, we're in our full gear on our snow machines with big sleds outside cutting wood to bring back to our house and split it and get it ready.

" Peterson said that last winter, when temperatures consistently stayed around 40 below, there were times when her family had to burn wood that had been cut only days earlier. Ideally, she said, firewood should "cure" for at least a year or two for optimal use. Once the supplies are in place and the cold settles in, daily life takes on a different rhythm.

For Jones, mornings begin with making breakfast and getting her older kids out the door to get on the school bus. Then it's time to take care of the family's pack of sled dogs. The family tries to spend as much time outside as possible during daylight hours, which dwindle to less than four hours a day in December.

When they come back inside, a typical day might also include popcorn, hot chocolate, movies, preschool at home and dinner prep before an afternoon dog run when the older kids get home from school. The family uses the dogs for transportation and recreation; Jones says they are especially reliable in the cold.

"Machines break down at 50 below, dogs don't," she said. "They love it, and they can run their hearts out," Jones added. "It's what they were born to do. " In Port Alsworth, Peterson's winter days revolve around family, outdoor activities and the slower pace at the resort her family owns, where she and her husband work year-round.

"In the summertime, it's a lot of hands-on work with clients and working with our staff. Doing the bookings in the wintertime, it's slower-paced. I like to get out and travel a little bit, but mostly stay home.

" She also enjoys skiing, ice skating and sledding as the snow transforms the landscape around her community in Lake Clark National Park and Preserve. "I love how the mountains just look like a painting when they're just covered in snow," she said. "It just looks like I'm living in the coolest painting ever. "For Jones, the extra work that comes with living in Eagle is a trade-off her family willingly made when they moved from Missouri.

Jones would visit her grandfather in Eagle when she was a child, and her parents moved there about 13 years ago, so she knows what remote life in Alaska requires.

"Once you have kids, life just changes and I wanted them to have these wholesome, community-driven ," she said. "We got to choose this busy, and we didn't let society and the crazy world choose how busy we should be. " Peterson also welcomes the opportunity to focus on what matters most to her. "I love how slow life feels.

I feel like I can be more intentional with relationships in my family and things that I love to do. "