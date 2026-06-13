There's great art in L.A. Here's the LAist guide of where to go to see it

For when you just want to kick back, relax and enjoy visual beauty.

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You know that if you live here — and you’ll see it when you visit. Paris had its time in the limelight in the 19th century, and New York took the badge in the 20th century before passing the baton to the West Coast.

There are too many arts institutions in the five-county Southern California region to list, so we’ll give you the highlights, for those times in between World Cup matches when you just want to kick back and look at interesting art. If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report.

Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less.was criticized for being literally and figuratively high up in Brentwood, way above street level. Now the downtown L.A. to ocean views are an L.A. -must, especially at sunset if you have someone to cuddle with. The institution was founded by and is financed by some of the millions of dollars made by early 20th century oil baron J. Paul Getty.

He sure did love his Greek and Roman antiquities. Many are on display at the Getty Villa, the museum that preceded the Getty. This is the place for painting, photography, films and so much more.

Two personal favorites:HUD halts federal homeless dollars to LA-area's lead agency, citing mismanagementWith Phillips 66 oil refinery closing, some South Bay residents worry they’re being left out A task force to improve transparency and community input on cleaning up the oil refinery and redeveloping the property has stalled in Carson. Los Angeles is the city’s world-renowned, artist-founded museum established in 1979, which displays art made after 1940.

MOCA is where you go to stand or sit in front of five Mark Rothko paintings to tap into the spiritual experience. If you’ve never seen a Jackson Pollock drip painting IRL, go to MOCA to see theirs. .

MOCA has three locations: the main site on Grand Avenue, the Little Tokyo location and for the really adventurous, a work of land art in the Nevada desert titledand ask yourself, what’s the difference? It’s a good question. Well, the Broad is much newer than MOCA, and its vision and collection were shaped by its founder, the late billionaire philanthropist Eli Broad .

Broad collected artists like Cindy Sherman, Kara Walker, Jasper Johns and many others. The Broad is where you come to take a selfie in the Infinity Mirror Rooms. It’s free, but there’s usually a line for entry.firmly in the future. The new galleries upend the museum experience: no white walls and art arranged by ocean themes, rather than linear timelines.

What’s there? A beautiful Matisse that’ll make you think you’ve walked into a plant-filled glade,"The Great Wave of Kanagawa" by Hokusai, an awe-inspiring Virgin of Guadalupe painting from 1691, contemporary Black and Chicano art. It’s L.A. ’s encyclopedic museum, holder of more than 155,000 objects, spanning 6,000 years of human creation.

Oh, and. When you step outside the galleries, stroll the campus and maybe patronize the Erewhon market on-site for a quintessential L.A. experience.was founded in 1996 based on Jewish values that" discovery and hope, foster human connections and call upon us to help build a more just society. ” Its exhibits range from explorations of Jewish life in America to an exhibit of punk rock culture from 1976 to 1986 in L.A.

, New York London, and Washington, D.C.in Pasadena to see the six paintings by Van Gogh they have on display. Yet there’s so much more to see at the Norton Simon, like Rodin sculptures and a very calming and peaceful garden.in downtown L.A. immerses you in the songs and music of multiple U.S. generations. Want to see Taylor Swift’s 2010 Grammy Award for Best Country Song? It’s here.

Michael Jackson’s 1988 sequined gloves? They’re here too. The list of 20th century oil barons and industrialists who lived in L.A. and collected extraordinary works of art is not short. That’s one of the reasons L.A. museums have so much good art; the works were donated after they died.

, but in the past couple of decades this institution, now run by UCLA, has been a key place to see the most exciting contemporary art coming out of Southern California and the U.S.is a nice place to have a picnic lunch or dinner at dusk among the Auguste Rodin and Henry Moore sculptures. Not only did prominent artists relocate to Southern California in the 20th century, Southern California’s economically diverse Black population became a market for Black art.

You’ll see the scope at theas one of the first, in 1972, to hold Day of the Dead celebrations in the U.S. Since then, Self Help Graphics & Arts has become a vibrant institution for the region’s art made by Chicanas, Chicanos, Latinas and Latinos. The bad news is that Self Help is mainly active in communityThis community has contributed to all aspects of Southern California life since L.A. was still a dusty town.

The museum captures Japanese American cultural and artistic life. The building is undergoing renovations, but there are still programshas become a large repository of Native American arts in Southern California. Its curating of exhibits finds commonalities among cultures in the American West. You come to LAist because you want independent reporting and trustworthy local information.

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