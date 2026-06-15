There’s a Hotline You Can Call for the Darkest Reasons Imaginable. It’s Controversial—and More Necessary Than Ever.

The people answering the calls hear confessions, fears, and urges most of us would rather not think about. Demand for their help is growing.

In April, one of the internet’s favorite therapists asked his followers a provoking question.

“Is there no dedicated national helpline for men who are scared they might sexually assault their partner? Or for anyone, for that matter? ”across Instagram and TikTok.

“Like, if they’re experiencing an urge and are worried their fantasies are turning into plans, who can they call immediately? ”“The idea that there should be a help line for men supports the narrative that sexual violence is innate in men. It’s not,” reada bombshell investigation exposing an online “rape academy” where men shared images of their unconscious wives and girlfriends.

So it irked and angered many of Guenther’s followers when he asked them, essentially, how men could get help before they commit atrocities against women. JAC Patrissi is the founder of one of these helplines. A Call for Change is one of the only helplines in the U.S. that was created to answer calls exclusively from people who think they are abusive.

“We don’t even say it’s for men, and the majority of people calling are men,” Patrissi told me. She was already monitoring online sentiment about the helpline when Guenther’s post made it onto her radar. She wasn’t surprised by the reaction: “I think I have said most of these things myself.

”Patrissi worked with survivors of abuse for more than a decade before she realized that, again and again, women were asked to completely uproot their lives when their relationships took a turn for the worse. These women were responsible for surviving their partners, which meant leaving their homes to find shelter, or getting a restraining order in place. The men who initiated the abuse weren’t being asked to change their behavior, so why did the women she worked with have to completely change their lives? So the helpline was born. In the five years she’s run the helpline, Patrissi still finds herself surprised by the men who choose to call in, like the well-resourced, white heterosexual guy who says he’s destroying his decades-long marriage and wants to change.

After dominating their relationships for so long, men come looking for a genuine connection—something dominance promises but fails to deliver, she told me. In an instance where a caller has brought up a specific situation where abuse occurred, Patrissi might question their assumptions of the situation—was there anything you noticed that suggested she wasn’t comfortable? She’ll challenge their ideas of consent and push them to reframe their thinking. Lately, the helpline has been gaining more traction.

From May 2025 through April 2026, Patrissi and her team received 550 calls, a 57 percent increase from the year before. Jenny Coleman, the founder of Stop It Now! , a nonprofit that works to end child abuse, has also seen a rise in calls for help over the years. Stop It Now! was named in a community note posted below Guenther’s original post because their helpline takes confidential calls from people who are abusing others—in this case, children.

“I was really mixed on the feedback I saw about TherapyJeff,” Coleman told me. “I don’t know his whole story, but it’s kind of like everybody was right, they just weren’t all on the same page. ”Coleman has heard all the criticism: that Stop It Now! pulls resources from people who are experiencing abuse, that the people they help are monsters who can’t change. And she gets it.

At the same time, “if we’re going to create an environment where kids grow up safe from harm, we need to include all of the people that impact that, and that includes the people who are at risk or who are already abusing. ”Last year, Coleman’s team responded to 2,500 calls about child sexual abuse, 61 percent of which were from abusers. Coleman explained that when answering the phones, the first step is often correcting the way callers think.

Some will argue that they’re not abusers because they’ve only looked at child sexual abuse material, but haven’t touched a child. The response is: “Well, this is abuse. This is illegal. This is harmful.

Let’s talk about that. ” The helpline doesn’t offer therapy, but instead directs callers to professionals who are trained in treating harmful sexual behaviors. While the people who answer these phone lines are required to report any illegal behavior they hear about, this can be hard to do because the helplines offer complete anonymity to the person calling. Unless the caller volunteers their name or other identifying information, there’s not much that can be done.

However, for everyone I spoke to, anonymity was absolutely paramount to the work they were trying to accomplish.

“For domestic violence services as a whole, confidentiality is the pillar that holds us to being able to do what we do,” Nikhita Ved, a director at the National Domestic Violence Hotline, told me. “We need people to be able to say what they feel and say what they think without a consequence or a judgment attached to it. ”This approach is a stark departure from the way the criminal justice system addresses violent behavior today.

People convicted or charged with domestic violence are often assigned to a court-ordered program, called a batterer intervention program, which requires them to attend up to a year of weekly classes that aim to address the behavior that led to the violence. However, in an analysis of two popular BIP models, the National Institute of Justicehave poured cold water on the idea that these programs result in better safety for survivors.

In a report on preventing domestic violence in California, an oversight agencythat the state pays for rehabilitation “in theory, at least. When there is still a chance to intervene before the abuse rises to that level, however, offenders are on their own. ” The emphasis on intervention has left a huge gap in prevention, one that organizations across the country are trying to fill.

Helplines that, for lack of a better word, “center” men’s behavior are one step in that direction.

“The first time you ask for help is so important,” said Ved. “How that is received—it is super important that that goes well. ” Because of this, calling the police can have fraught outcomes—and often, it’s not even a real option.

“We don’t have a thought crimes division,” Patrissi said. The idea of calling the police on a thought or feeling was untenable to almost everyone I spoke to. How do the police arrest someone who hasn’t actually inflicted harm on anyone?

Moreover, abusive behavior is about power and control, and it can manifest in ways that aren’t physical: verbal abuse in the form of passing insults or name-calling, controlling a partner’s finances, or isolating them from family and friends. Ved remembers talking to a survivor who told her that when she and her partner got into an argument, he would take his gun out and start cleaning it.

“He would never point it at her, but it was a statement, right? ”certain psychological abuse, like “coercive control,” are making it onto the books, but it varies wildly by state. To change any of this behavior, you have to address the problem from the beginning. That means investing in avenues that allow people who are harming others to talk freely about how they feel, and to be challenged about those feelings.

In the end, Guenther apologized. He said he’d used a framework that centered men rather than the women those men might hurt, and that he was wrong to do so. The emotional roller coaster his comments and the subsequent backlash took us on are emblematic of a larger hesitancy and resistance to change. That resistance is part of the reason women’s rights are being rolled back, why access to healthcare is diminishing.

If we want to move forward and create a better and safer world for everyone, we need to invest in solutions that don’t just interrupt violence, but that make sure it never happens in the first place. Helplines like this can get us closer to that





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