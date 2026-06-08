There’s a better way to fund push for more filming in San Diego region

Industries that benefit from TV and movie production should chip in.

): The article notes the City Council is supporting adding $200,000 to the proposed budget to restore a position devoted to promoting San Diego as a setting for movies and TV .

I completely agree that these efforts bring significant revenues into the city economies, “One Battle After Another” being the most recent example. From 1976 until 2012, we had the San Diego Film Commission operating autonomously and as a nonprofit, bringing in such high-profile projects as “Top Gun,” “Simon and Simon” and “Anchorman,” to name a few. In 2012, the commission was incorporated into the Tourism Authority and disbanded during severe budget cuts.

Why can’t industries that benefit the most from TV and movie production — like unions, casting agents, production companies, studio facilities, equipment rentals, the Screen Actors Guild or the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences — collectively fund the $200,000 and resurrect the commission?





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