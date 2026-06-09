There is no mistaking what Victor Wembanyama became in Game 3

Welcome to a very elite club, Wemby.

He’s the next face of the league. He’s an “alien. ” He’s a 7-foot-4 sensation who can make 3-pointers. He played spoiler on a night when Knicks fans paid over $11,000 to get into Madison Square Garden.

He ruined the team’s first Finals game on home soil in 27 years. He sent President Donald Trump, Timothée Chalamet, Spike Lee and Ben Stiller home disappointed.of the NBA Finals, dealing a blow to the most populated city in America with 8.4 million residents who were foaming at the mouth to celebrate being one win away from their first championship since 1973.

Wembanyama had 32 points on 11-for-18 shooting from the field, 2-for-4 from deep, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and three blocked shots to put the series at 2-1. In a tight fourth quarter in which the Knicks cut the Spurs’ eight-point lead to 113-111 with 9.4 seconds left, Wembanyama was the best player on the court. He had 10 points. He had a blocked shot.

He was aggressive on the defensive end, helping hold the Knicks to 3-for-10 shooting in the paint over that period. It was nightmarish for New Yorkers, who are used to Jalen Brunson playing the hero in those types of tight situations. Wembanyama not only played spoiler, but earlier in the game he shoved the King of New York, firmly embracing the villain moniker.. The Knicks star fell onto his hands.

Richard Jefferson said on the ABC broadcast that he should’ve been assessed a flagrant 1 foul. Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns defends against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama.as Karl-Anthony Towns shot free throws. Knicks fans also took to X to voice their displeasure. One Knicks fan wrote, “Wembanyama is turning into a punk.

” Another added, “All my homies hate Victor Wembanyama. ”following games after he tormented them during the first round of the 2021 playoffs, including shushing the crowd after he hit a game-winning shot in Game 1 and then taking a theatrical bow after clinching the series in Game 5. Tyrese Haliburton also recently joined the club when he wore a hoodie featuring Reggie Miller’s 1994 “choke” gesture after eliminating the Knicks in Game 7 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals.

Miller and Michael Jordan were also proud card-carrying members of that club during their battles against the Knicks in the 1990s.

“I guess,” he said. “I’m nowhere near Trae Young level, though. ”Knicker Bonkers White Jersey If you’re a Knicks fan and a Post fan, get in the game with this jersey inspired by our May 20, 2026 cover. There was a change in Wembanyama after Game 2 when he threw the ball off Stephon Castle’s back with the score tied at 104-104 and 9.5 seconds left, leading to a 105-104 loss.

Wembanyama took responsibility for that blunder. He blamed himself for the loss. Wembanyama spent the next few days trying to reset. He went to Gramercy Park in Manhattan to sketch a statue.

After the Spurs fell into a 2-0 hole, legendary coach Gregg Popovich advised the team to forget the last two games. Wemy took those words to heart. Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs works against Jose Alvarado of the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter. He went from waiting for the game to come to him to playing with a sense of urgency from the moment the ball was tipped.

He was physical. He was him.

“At home it really feels like playing six against five,” Wembanyama said. “Here it feels like five against six. … It really shows what teams are made of. ”





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