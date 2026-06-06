There Is a Dizzying Amount of Celebrities at Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Wedding

It’s as star-studded as a red carpet

It feels like all of Hollywood has descended upon Sicily this weekend—and we’d expect nothing less for the wedding ofin a backless fringe gown from Bottega Veneta.

Naturally, plenty of their A-list pals have flown out to join in on the fun.summer. Grammy-winning singer Charli XCX and husband George Daniels, who is the drummer for The 1975, are among the guests at Lipa and Turner’s Sicily wedding.

“I love her so much and she’s always been a really good friend of mine and been so supportive from day one. She deserves all the flowers,” Lipa said of Charli in a 2024 interview with.

“She’s worked her arse off, and it’s so beautiful to see her get the recognition she deserves. She’s really stuck to her guns and allowed herself to be creative in her own way, and it’s paid off. That’s the best thing that can ever happen to an artist. She’s so deserving of every moment.

”Pop singer Troye Sivan was seen mingling with guests at Lipa and Turner’s welcome party on Friday. Lipa and Sivan are longtime friends and collaborators. In 2016, Lipa served as Sivan’s opening act for his North America Suburbia Tour. Since, Sivan appeared on the remix of Lipa’sIconic Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace was photographed embracing Lipa at her welcome party.

The duo have long shared a close relationship, with Lipa often serving as Versace’s muse in campaigns and on the runway. Back in 2023, they even announced that they had “We had such a common language, we could just bounce ideas off each other,” Lipa said of her working relationship with Versace.via Instagram DM. The resulting song, “Dance the Night,” earned nominations at the Grammys and the Golden Globes.

“I’ve worked with Dua, but I’m also a fan of Dua’s records; I’m a DJ, so I play Dua records,” Ronson said in a 2023 interview with





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