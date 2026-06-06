There Are Two Reasons Why This 1979 Porsche 930 Turbo Is Going to Bring Big Money

It's hard to imagine there's a more original example out there.

Any Porsche 930 Turbo is valuable, but for collectors who prize originality, this one is special. The 930 Turbo is an icon of Stuttgart's early forays into turbocharging, and this one has just 8000 miles.

It takes some next-level self-restraint to buy a brand-new Porsche 930 and, over the next 47 years, drive it just 8000 miles. That seems almost impossible, until you learn that the owner of this car already had another 1979 Porsche Turbo to drive; he bought this car—one of the last 50 sent to the United States—to tuck away and keep.

Which is how, all these years later, this 1979 Porsche 930 Turbo ended up as one of the most original examples to turn up on Bring a Trailer . It's in stunning, unmolested condition, complete with iconic big wing out back and friendly round-headlight face up front. Happily, this one hasn't just been in mothballs, waiting to hit the next owner with a big recommission bill to get it on the road again.

In 2024, the 3.3-liter flat-six was completely overhauled, with new bearings, timing chains, various belts and seals, and even new cylinder head studs. Additional work on the fuel and oiling systems was done in early 2025. When new, the turbocharged and intercooled flat-six was good for 261 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque, which it delivered in a hugely theatrical surge of boost. The transmission is a tough four-speed manual gearbox, routing power to the rear wheels.

Finished in silver metallic paint over light brown leather, this 930 doesn't really look its age at all. With such low mileage, it's got only the lightest of patina, and the next owner shouldn't really change anything. With one exception. That'd be the tires, which date back to 1979.

Not only should you check the age of the rubber on any vintage car purchase and bring it up to date, but modern tires on a 930 Turbo also make the car much more inviting to drive. You still get that surge of hissing boost, but it's much less likely to bite you in the corners. With proper care and attention, this car will offer faithful service for another 48 years, even if it's only enjoyed on summer weekends.

There's no need to feel guilty about driving it regularly, as that's what the people who engineered it built it to do. You'll have to maintain it, but this Porsche will likely be around as long as its next owner will. The car's original list price of $44,669 is a little over $200,000 in today's money, and it's likely to bring much more than that now. The auction ends on June 12.

Brendan McAleer is a freelance writer and photographer based in North Vancouver, B.C. , Canada. He grew up splitting his knuckles on British automobiles, came of age in the golden era of Japanese sport-compact performance, and began writing about cars and people in 2008. His particular interest is the intersection between humanity and machinery, whether it is the racing career of Walter Cronkite or Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki's half-century obsession with the Citroën 2CV.

He has taught both of his young daughters how to shift a manual transmission and is grateful for the excuse they provide to be perpetually buying Hot Wheels.





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