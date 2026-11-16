There are few finer places in Scotland than this thriving Borders town

Peebles faces stiff competition as the pre-eminent Scottish Borders market town, but its proximity to Edinburgh and a vibrant community give it, in my opinion, the edge over Melrose.

Beltane Festival, which takes place every June, combines ancient Beltane and Common Riding traditions - Alamy /Rob Gray Peebles faces stiff competition as the pre-eminent Scottish Borders market town, but its proximity to Edinburgh and a vibrant community give it, in my opinion, the edge over Melrose.

It helps that Peebles boasts a high street alive with the sort of independent shops that have sadly vanished from many other British towns. Then there’s the setting: forested hills lend it a picture-postcard appeal, while the swirling The civic emblem is one salmon swimming upstream becoming two swimming back triumphantly down to the sea.

Also read Met Office Snow Warning for Northern England and Scotland

The town motto is one of striving to endure against the might of the river, fitting for a bolthole that has survived the attentions of Cromwell, Henry VIII’s “Rough Wooing” and the collapse of a once-mighty textile industry. Peebles High Street is well known for its independent shops, cafés and bars - Alamy /Washington Imaging Peebles is a town too that bizarrely lays claim to being the last resting place of Santa Claus. More on that later.

There is always more with Tardis-esque Peebles. Traces of Neolithic man sprinkle the hills around Peebles, an ancient Cumbric word for a spot where tents are pitched, which became a royal burgh under King David in the 12th century. It was King Alexander III who commissioned the Cross Kirk to house the supposed relics of Saint Nicholas of Myra that had been dug up here in 1261.

Advertisement

The church ruin still lingers today, as much in peril as the tenuous saintly legend. Peebles managed to survive visits by the notoriously vicious armies of Oliver Cromwell and Henry VIII to emerge as the stronghold of the Earl of Wemyss. For a colourful and engaging window into Peebles, join the “Tweed Valley Blogger” Stewart Wilson for his excellent new “900 years in 90 minutes” historic tours.

You’ll learn about the town’s horrific witch trials and visit one of the most striking war memorials in Scotland. The ruins of Cross Kirk, a medieval church where Saint Nicholas of Myra’s relics were allegedly discovered - Alamy /Patsy Daviescommuter satellite. Eastgate Theatre is the cultural fulcrum, a real community hub with myriad groups meeting here alongside eclectic performances that breathe new life into this 18th-century church.

Over 300 events bash on year-round in this community-funded oasis, with over 150 films screened too. Dip into the café to take the town’s cultural pulse. The biggest annual event is the riotous Beltane Festival in June, one of those traditions that have their origins in the days when Reivers terrorised the Borders Badlands betwixt Scotland and England.

October’s Peebles Jazz Weekend attracts devotees from all over the UK, while in January it’s the turn of the Wild Writers Festival, with all manner of adventurous scribblers and their fans. Peebles is a gateway to swathes of gorgeous Borders walking country. Follow the old railway line upriver through the pitch-dark tunnel on the south bank to discover the sweep of Neidpath Viaduct.

Your bucolic route back downriver takes in views up to lofty Neidpath Castle – and an otter or two if you’re lucky, certainly a heron at least. The Scottish Borders are renowned for their excellent farm-to-fork fare. Snare a coveted window seat at old-timer deli and restaurant Coltman’s. Lamb ciabatta with a local Traquair ale is a lunchtime winner.

Ruth Hinks’s Cocoa Black hails itself “Scotland’s Chocolate Capital”, and the sweet treats from this award-winning chocolatier are divine. The Grill Room is the place for a feast – how about perfectly pink venison carpaccio followed by rump of lamb, washed down with a lovely bottle of rioja? Nab another window table for views that show why Sir Walter Scott andThe Crown is the most visitor-friendly – but still locally populated – pub .

Advertisement

They often have local beers from Tempest on draught. The 1881 Distillery & Gin School runs more than excellent tastings, with the chance to distil your own gin and leave with your own label bottle. You can even order more stock of your own creation online. Peebles has won awards for the vibrant, independent businesses that flourish on its trim, lively High Street.

Forsyth’s of Peebles butchers is legendary. Explore the peculiarly Scottish world of macaroni and potato pies, or veer on the side of caution with their delicious pork pie. They’ve got a wee bakery too. Get kitted out at tailor Graham McGrath, or ease in to chat Burgundy or local ales with the legend that is Kenneth Vannan at Villeneuve Wines.

The impressively revamped Peebles Hydro evokes the golden era of health tourism in Scotland. It occupies a bluff on the edge of town with gorgeous views of the Tweed Valley. They still offer excellent treatments in their spa and you can “take the waters” in their health club, with its swimming pool, hot tub, sauna and steam room.

Among other activities on site you can play tennis at a hotel once proclaimed the “Wimbledon of the North” for its myriad courts and tournaments.market town where all the shops have closed down. Peebles is a breath of fresh air with a real buzz in all our busy shops. The distillery is really popular too in a part of the world where people are willing to try new things and get stuck in.

”Mike Ross: “I’ve been to a few of the Borders towns, but Peebles really stands out. It’s like a mini-Edinburgh that has everything you could want for a weekend break like shops, pubs and riverside walks. It’s really friendly too. ”