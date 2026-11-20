Our toy expert has found dozens of excellent early discounts on LEGOs, American Girl dolls, squishies, and more.

yet, but the early toy deals are some of the best I’ve seen in years, whether you’re shopping for a new baby, an elementary-school kid, or a teenager.

And according to Strategist senior deals editorBlack Friday and the rest of Cyber Weekend, at least while supplies last. So if you see something on sale that you want to buy for the kids in your life, it’s a good time to shop. I’ve gathered the best Black Friday toy deals I could find — at least 20 percent off in most cases — on thefor kids, from babies to 12-year-olds and beyond.

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Below you will find over 50 deeply discounted American Girl dolls, Magna-Tiles and LEGO sets, Yoto and Toniebox audio players, and much more, with everything organized by age. Every toy I’ve highlighted has either been recommended by experts or comes from a brand we love, and many of them have been vetted by Strategist parents and their kids.

And if you want to browse additional deals by brand or by product category, you can find If you want to stay updated on all things kids and sales , I strongly suggest you sign up for the newsletter to have all of the day’s best discounts sent straight to your inbox — we’ll be covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday the whole way through.

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You can also subscribe to theKids get to play surgeon by removing a cat, a mouse, and a block of cheese from Bandit’s body. You Have 24 Hours Only to Shop Quince’s Early Black Friday Saleis designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape.

Every product is independently selected by our team of editors, whom you can read aboutThe Best Items to Stock for Any Emergency, According to SurvivalistsNew York*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up. You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox. New YorkNew York*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up. You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox. New YorkNew York