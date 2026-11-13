There and Back Again

In 1822 a stork that got speared like a kabob helped baffled scientists answer a thousand-year-old question.

Today we revisit an episode first aired in 2019. In it we ask a question: When an animal disappears in the winter, where does it go?

Oddly enough, this question completely stumped European scientists for thousands of years. And even today, the more we learn about the comings and goings of the animals, the deeper the mystery seems to get. We visit a Bavarian farm with an 11 year old, follow warblers and wildebeests around the world, and get a totally new kind of view of the pulsing flow of animals across the globe. Have kids?

Also read Celtics Face Raptors on Back-to-Back as George Sits, Toronto Missing Stars

Or, are you just one at heart? Do any of those kids want to know more about Monarchs? Check out a whole episode from our sister program, Terrestrials. It includes short essays, recommendations, and details about other ways to interact with the show.

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Leadership support for Radiolab’s science programming is provided by the Simons Foundation and the John Templeton Foundation. Foundational support for Radiolab was provided by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.

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