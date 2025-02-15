Therapy Dogs Offer Comfort in San Antonio Courtrooms

A new program in San Antonio is using the power of therapy dogs to ease the emotional stress experienced by those involved in the judicial process. Emotional support dogs provide comfort and a sense of calm to jurors, court staff, and others navigating the often-intense atmosphere of a courtroom.

A special program is bringing comfort to those involved in the judicial process through the presence of emotional support dogs. Happy Buttles, owner of the SA Royals Therapy Team, said, 'It does bring joy to my heart - gratitude, comfort, knowing that the dogs are providing a service.' These therapy dogs , including El Rey, Coco Chanel, Blue, and Piper, are a familiar sight around the Cadena Reeves Justice Center.

They offer emotional support to jurors, court staff, and others as justice is carried out. 'They just light up and they're so happy to see them,' Buttles said. 'We encourage everyone to touch and kind of, you know, from your experience just sitting down just for a little bit, starting to pet them, let them lick you, it kind of brings that soothing feeling and you know that your day is going to be a little bit better.' Buttles and her team understand the emotional toll of sitting through criminal trials, such as the recent week-and-a-half-long murder trial of Guadalupe Contreras. They were on standby in the courtroom to provide support. 'Dogs are sweethearts and a lot of people relate to them,' Buttles said, emphasizing the aim to ease the emotional burden on jurors, judges, attorneys, and families seeking justice.While these dogs are working animals, Buttles wants the public to know they are there to work for the people. 'If they see us around the courthouse, please stop and pet them. It's a reward, instead of giving them a food treat, they're giving a physical treat and they truly love it,' she said





