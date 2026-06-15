Therapists with Paws Help Ukrainians with PTSD

In Ukraine, therapy dogs help people traumatized by war relearn safety, easing panic and rebuilding trust one gentle, carefully guided encounter at a time

Therapy dogs support grounding, co-regulation, graded exposure, and behavioral activation. At a Ukrainian police canine facility about a 40-minute drive from Kyiv, dogs are being used to do something trauma survivors often struggle with: Persuade the Some of the people treated there are former prisoners of war whom Russian captors tormented with attack dogs.

For them, even an ordinary village dog can become a danger cue. The animal may be harmless, but the nervous system does not know that yet. A glimpse of teeth, a sudden bark, or a dog moving too quickly can trigger, flashbacks, or the frozen terror of captivity.

After repeated exposure to dogs trained to menace, bite, or intimidate, the brain can form an intense conditioned At the Cynological Center of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv Region,shortened here to the K9 Center, the premise is that a brain that has learned fear can, under the right conditions, unlearn that fearmeans the study of dogs. Svitlana Kolomiets, head of the Unit for the Organization of Canine Activities of the National Police of Ukraine, describes the dogs there as full members of police work.

“A dog can be just as much a part of the police force as an officer,” she said. At the K9 Center, that statement is not metaphorical. Dogs search for explosives, pursue suspects, detect narcotics, locate missing people, and help people withFor former prisoners of war whom the Russians terrorized with vicious dogs, treatment may begin with a chihuahua. A person who can’t endure being near a large dog often can manage well enough with a tiny, nonthreatening one.

Gradually, when the former POW has become comfortable with the chihuahua, he or she will be introduced to a slightly larger dog, perhaps a terrier-size dog. Eventually, the person may be brought near a full-size Belgian Malinois, the same breed that the Russians used to bite the prisoner, leaving him or her helpless and in pain. The therapists use such systematic desensitization to enable the patient to unlearn the old association that says, “Dog equals life-threatening danger.

” Bit by bit, the new association is, “Dogs don’t mean danger. ”Another approach to recovery from PTSD symptoms is the use of emotional-support dogs trained to lean against people. A friendly Belgian Malinois may walk up to a visitor, tail wagging, exuding friendliness, and in something unexpected for normal dog behavior, press its warm, furry body against the visitor’s leg. This surprising behavior has been carefully trained.

The therapy dogs learn to do this with patients who may be frightened, withdrawn, or experiencing PTSD symptoms. A traumatized person may resist the touch of another human being even though it’s known that touch can help a person with PTSD feel better.

In the experience of the therapists at the K9 Center, a person who resists human touch may quickly get comfortable with a gentle dog that’s wagging its tail, pressing against them, and giving every sign of enjoying being near the person.to his or her body in the present moment. At its best, the leaning behavior supports co-regulation, the process by which the dog’s own calm nervous system helps calm the patient’s nervous system..

A friendly, steady puppy that is happy around people may become a therapy dog. A calm, focused dog may be trained for detecting explosives or narcotics in crowded places. A highly aggressive dog may receive training for chasing and detaining vicious criminals. As one therapist joked, “These dogs are the psychopaths,” and another referred to them as “the Beasts.

” However, such monikers are not a staff tradition. Rather, the dogs are viewed as uniquely qualified by temperament for their important work. Visitors to the K9 Center get to see some rehabilitation exercises that, at first glance, look charmingly ridiculous.

However, there’s a psychological rationale. A wounded person relearning motor control may be asked to use chopsticks to pick up morsels of food to feed a dog. The exercise requires attention, coordination,or withdrawn, it can also become behavioral activation: a small, rewarding action that pulls the person back into engagement. The dog receives the food and rewards the patient with attention and tail wags.

A depressed person may resist cooperating with a human therapist but will engage in the exercise when there’s a dog in front of him or her, alert and eagerly awaiting the next treat. In Russia’s War on Ukraine, PTSD symptoms are common. At the K9 Center, an approach that works is to give the individual enduring the distress new experiences. They involve four paws, clear commands, controlled danger, and, sometimes, a warm dog leaning against a leg.

The process has surprisingly positive results. Over time, people begin to feel and understand an important and healing new thought:The Best Ways to Begin AgainSelf Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





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