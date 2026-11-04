Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Partner Evades Shower Scene Controversy

Elizabeth Holmes former partner details dispute over explicit shower footage in the You Can See Everything documentary amid claims of broken trust.

Michael Evans has publicly disputed claims regarding the filming of an explicit shower scene in the new documentary You Can See Everything, which chronicles his relationship with Elizabeth Holmes. During an Ask Me Anything session on the social media platform X, Evans directly addressed user questions about the controversial footage that has sparked debate over consent and editing.

Evans Denies Shower Scene Narrative

Evans firmly rejected allegations that the scene was staged or unwanted by labeling the criticism a false narrative. When user @13williebeamen asked why the shower scene occurred only if Evans wanted it to happen, Evans responded with a single word denying the premise. Another user, @KanyeWestJS, pressed further by asking if the filmmakers forced themselves into the shower or if Evans simply allowed the filming without stopping them.

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Evans told the audience to trust the sources cited in a People article that detailed his distress over the final edit. According to a source close to Evans, he agreed to film the shower scene under the belief that the content would remain appropriate for a general audience, specifically expecting a PG rating. The source stated that Evans only discovered the explicit nature of the footage through media coverage, which left him feeling upset and violated.

Documentary Filming Process Disputed

The controversial scene depicts Evans showering while being filmed by the documentary crew. The footage features Evans undressing and entering the shower while talking to the director. Nathan Oppenheim described accompanying Evans to the gym and discussing their plans afterward, noting that Evans mentioned needing to shower.

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Oppenheim claimed he was preparing to suggest a more discreet approach when Evans undressed and entered the shower stall. The director stated that Evans seemed to have something significant he wanted to show to the filmmakers and the wider world. This sequence ultimately resulted in the documentary receiving an R rating due to graphic nudity, a classification that contradicts Evans' initial expectations.

Conflicting Accounts of Filming

A source close to Evans challenged the filmmakers account of how the scene was captured and what Evans anticipated. The source claimed that Evans never initiated the scene and expected the filmmakers to present the footage in a much different manner. The director Oppenheim provided a different account, suggesting Evans was willing to show the footage. The source emphasized that Evans felt the filmmakers violated his trust by including the full-frontal nudity.

The documentary You Can See Everything follows the relationship between Elizabeth Holmes and Michael Evans, including their family life. The filmmakers spent thirty-four days with the couple and their children before Holmes began serving her prison sentence in May 2023. The film covers the period leading up to and including Holmes legal troubles. The discrepancy between the filmmakers' description of Evans willingness and the source claims regarding his consent forms the core of the current controversy.