Theo James and Suffron Burrows Film Season 3 of Netflix The Gentlemen in London

Netflix updates its crime drama series with new cast member Suffron Burrows joining Theo James for the third season filming in London, expanding the universe.

The Netflix crime series The Gentlemen has officially begun production on its third season with the addition of new talent to the ensemble. British actor Suffron Burrows joined lead star Theo James during recent filming sessions in London, marking a significant expansion of the show's core cast. The series continues to explore the gritty underworld of London's aristocracy and criminal enterprises established in the original film by Guy Ritchie. New visual evidence from the set provides the first concrete look at Burrows' involvement in the upcoming installment.

New Cast Member Suffron Burrows Joins The Gentlemen Season 3

Suffron Burrows enters the fold of The Gentlemen as a fresh face for the third season of the popular Netflix adaptation. The actress was photographed on location in London alongside Theo James, who reprises his role as Eddie Hornet, an aristocrat navigating a world of illegal drug trafficking. The appearance of Burrows signals a broadening of the narrative scope, introducing new characters who will interact with the established cast members. This addition aligns with the show's tradition of featuring high-profile actors in complex, layered roles within its crime drama framework.

Also read Wayne Rooney Joins Chloe Burrows In I'm A Celebrity Jungle

Visual Details and Costumes Reveal Character Style on Set

Photographs shared by a Theo James fanpage on Instagram offer distinct visual details regarding the production's aesthetic and Burrows' character design. The actress is seen wearing a flowing bright yellow outfit paired with black platform shoes, carrying a black handbag and a fringed accessory. These specific costume choices suggest a character with a bold, perhaps eccentric, presence that contrasts with the darker tones of the series. The visual styling hints at the show's continued commitment to high-fashion aesthetics mixed with the gritty reality of its setting.

James appears in the accompanying images dressed in a white shirt, black bow tie, and dark trousers, walking near Burrows as they film scenes on a London street. The contrast between his formal, somewhat traditional attire and Burrows' vibrant, modern look creates a striking visual dynamic. These details provide fans with tangible insights into the visual storytelling that defines the series under the direction of its creative team. The coordination of such specific wardrobe elements underscores the production's attention to character development through costume.

Advertisement

Ensemble Cast Evolution and Previous Season Success

The inclusion of Burrows follows a pattern of strong ensemble casting that has defined The Gentlemen since its premiere in March 2024. The show has already featured notable actors such as Kaya Scodelario, known for her role in The Maze Runner, and Giancarlo Esposito from Breaking Bad. Veteran actor Ray Winstone, an alum of The Departed, also contributes to the impressive roster of talent associated with the series. This lineage of high-caliber actors has helped maintain the show's momentum and critical acclaim since its initial release.

Theon James serves as the central anchor of the series as Eddie Hornet, an aristocrat who inherits the estate of his estranged family. He soon discovers that the property houses Europe's biggest marijuana farm, a premise that drives the conflict and intrigue of the narrative. The show exists in the same universe as the crime dramedy created by Guy Ritchie, exploring similar themes of power, loyalty, and criminal enterprise. The continuity of the storyline relies heavily on the chemistry between James and the rotating cast of supporting characters.

Production Progress and Future Developments in London

Filming activities for The Gentlemen Season 3 are currently underway in London, indicating that the production is in an active phase of creation. The presence of major cast members like Theo James and the introduction of Suffron Burrows suggest that key scenes are being captured at this time. This progress is crucial for maintaining the release schedule set by Netflix for the upcoming season. Fans and industry observers are watching closely for further announcements regarding plot developments and additional casting news.

The ongoing production in London highlights the global appeal and logistical scale of the series. As the show moves into its third season, it continues to build upon the foundation laid by Guy Ritchie's original film and the first two seasons of the series. The integration of new characters like Burrows promises to introduce fresh dynamics and conflicts within the established world of Eddie Hornet. The series remains a significant entry in Netflix's catalog of international crime dramas, drawing attention for its stylish execution and star-studded cast.

Advertisement

The combination of established stars and new talent like Suffron Burrows ensures that The Gentlemen continues to evolve with each new season. The specific details from the London set provide a glimpse into the high production values and distinctive style that audiences have come to expect. As filming progresses, more information regarding the plot and character arcs for the third season is expected to emerge. The series maintains its position as a major cultural touchstone for crime drama enthusiasts worldwide.