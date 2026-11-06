Theo Ellington, a candidate running to replace termed-out District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton in San Francisco, declared victory Thursday after moving ahead of his opponents on election night.

Theo Ellington declares victory in San Francisco District 10 supervisor race. District 10 covers the southeast corner of the city, including the Bayview-Hunters Point, Potrero Hill, Visitacion Valley and Candlestick Point neighborhoods.

Walton has represented the district at City Hall since 2018. , a performing arts center in the Bayview District. He has served on several city commissions, led homelessness initiatives with the Salvation Army, and worked as the director of public affairs for the Golden State Warriors.

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Ellington has played an active role in the fight to properly clean up the former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency "Superfund" site contaminated with hazardous materials after decades of naval activities that led to the accumulation radioactive material in the soil and water near the site.

"I was born and raised in these neighborhoods, and I've dedicated my life to serving them," Ellington said. "Now, we have an opportunity to write the next chapter together ... now the real work begins. "Thursday's tally included an additional 50,062 vote-by-mail ballots since the last results were released on election night. The San Francisco Department of Elections still has to count 86,700 ballots.

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. Ballot processing is open to public observation in-person and via livestream at sfelections.gov/observe. The department will also post updated results at 4 p.m. each day through Nov. 13. In a matter of days, San Francisco's newly-elected member of Congress, Scott Wiener, will be heading to Washington D.C.

He said he's looking forward to getting to work on a number of fronts.