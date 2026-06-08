Their mother suffocated on a pullout couch, police say. Now two SoCal women are accused of murder

Investigators allege that a San Diego woman was eft face down on a pullout couch for at least 15 hours.

An 81-year-old woman is dead and her two daughters are in custody on suspicion of murder and elder abuse after she was found unresponsive on the couch in their San Diego home, according to media reports.

Dispatchers received an emergency call after midnight on March 6 from a resident n the University City neighborhood, San Diego Police Lt. Christopher Leahy told theThe San Diego Police and Fire departments responded and attempted to revive the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators allege that Yang had been left face down on a pullout couch for at least 15 hours.

“We don’t know how she got into awkward positioning,” Leahy told the Union-Tribune. “She clearly should not have been in that position, and efforts were not made to remove her or get her appropriate medical care. ”Upon further investigation, detectives found that Yang and her husband were under the care of their two daughters, 52-year-old Ingrid Wu and 53-year-old Rebecca Wu. Since the call in March, investigators have compiled several complaints about how the sisters cared for their parents.

“The suspects endangered their parents’ health and failed to act as legally required, leading to the neglect of their 88-year-old father and the death of their mother,” Leahy said. Jazmin Alvarado is a breaking news intern for the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from Fresno State in May 2026 with a degree in broadcast journalism and minor in Spanish. Alvarado is a first generation Mexican American and enjoys telling community stories.

She appreciates a fast-paced environment and working on something new every day. You can connect with her on Instagram @jazminalvaradotv. Rebuilding L.A. : How One Eaton Fire Survivor Has Found the Strength to Move On and Rebuild Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028.

Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with Dominican-American singer, actress, and Latin Grammy-nominated artist Leslie Grace for a wide-ranging conversation about music, movies, and what it means to be Latino in Hollywood today.





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