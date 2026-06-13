Theft suspect dead, 2 San Francisco police officers hurt after being struck by Lexus SUV

A theft suspect died, and two San Francisco police officers suffered injuries after being run over by an SUV during an attempted arrest in Nob Hill.

A theft suspect was killed and two San Francisco Police officers were injured after they were run over by a motorist in the city’s Nob Hill neighborhood.

The officers responded at 7:36 a.m. Friday to a reported theft at a Trader Joe’s grocery store on California and Hyde streets, according toThe officers followed and got into a physical altercation with the suspect that led to the three of them being on the ground in the roadway,A Lexus SUV then proceeded to run them over before coming to a stop. The video shows one person lying motionless in the street as one of the officers stands back up and bystanders gather around.

The other officer was pinned under the vehicle, the police’s statement said.

“Firefighters removed the officer from under the vehicle while paramedics rendered aid and transported all three patients to the hospital,” the statement said. “Despite life-saving efforts, the initial theft suspect, who was struck by the vehicle, succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased. ” Both officers were taken to a hospital, where they were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries as of Friday morning.

The driver of the Lexus “remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation,” according to the statement. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. As of Saturday morning, authorities had yet to publicly release the names of the people involved in the incident or provide an update on the officers’ status or whether the driver had been arrested or charged. Fox 2 San Francisco.

A reporter for the TV station said in a Friday broadcast that the station had learned that there was “not a lot of detail about the injuries” and that “the two officers, a rookie officer and a field training officer, are in stable condition being treated for their injuries. ”about the incident Friday morning, saying that he had “spoken with both officers today” and that he is “wishing them a full and speedy recovery.

Any loss of life is a tragedy. I am grateful to the first responders who acted quickly to render aid to everyone involved. ” The San Francisco Police Department said in its statement Friday that it was investigating the incident. It called on anyone who has relevant information to call the department at 575-4444 or text tips beginning with “SFPD” to TIP411.

Tips can be made anonymously. Rebuilding L.A. : How One Altadena Neighborhood Builds Back, Piece By Piece It turns out you can burn down a neighborhood and not destroy a community. We’ve seen evidence of this all across L.A. and so we will head back to one neighborhood that’s a good example of that bond: West Poppyfields Drive in Altadena.

Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. For this episode of De Los Podcast, hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with Sen Dog, founding member and rapper of Cypress Hill — one of the first Latino hip-hop groups to break into the American mainstream.





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