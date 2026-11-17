Theatre Philadelphia hosted the 2026 Barrymore Awards at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, recognizing outstanding achievements in regional theater with major wins for People's Light and the Arden.

Theatre Philadelphia hosted its 2026 Barrymore Awards ceremony on Monday evening at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, celebrating a festive night filled with laughter, songs, and tequila shots. The event honored dozens of productions staged by eighteen regional theater companies, recognizing artistic excellence across the region. Host R. Eric Thomas, a playwright and actor, led the evening with an original song titled No Funny Business and playful audience interactions.

Community Celebration And Host Remarks

R. Eric Thomas emphasized that the Barrymore Awards were about recognizing the local community rather than creating hierarchies. He encouraged attendees to turn to their neighbors and acknowledge their achievements. The host tossed props from nominated shows into the crowd, including a soccer ball, laundry, and packs of cigarettes to reference The Mountaintop. Presenters included City Councilmember Rue Landau, PHL17 hosts Abby Urban and Rachel Malak, and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames.

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People's Light Musical Dominance

People's Light Theatre Company, based in Malvern, secured the award for Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical for Little Shop of Horrors. The production was nominated for eleven Barrymores and also won for Outstanding Props or Puppetry Design. Scenic and puppet designer Anton Volovsek and costume and puppet designer Camilla Dely received recognition for their work. Anna Faye Lieberman won Outstanding Leading Performance in a Musical for her portrayal of Seymour.

Wilma Theater Play And Historical Context

The Wilma Theater won Outstanding Overall Production of a Play for The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington. The 2014 historical comedy by James Ijames imagines the first lady on her deathbed hallucinating plots against her. The production arrived in Philadelphia during a period of debate regarding the history of slavery at the President's House on Independence Mall. Nikki Delhomme won for Outstanding Costume Design for the production.

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Inis Nua And Arden Theatre Company Wins

Inis Nua Theatre Company and the Arden Theatre Company both received five Barrymore Awards, the highest number of wins. Inis Nua, staging works from the U.K. and Ireland at the Drake, won for Same Team, Can't Forget About You, and The Greatest Play in the History of the World. Same Team won Outstanding Ensemble in a Play and actor Page Whitman won Outstanding Leading Performance in a Play. The Arden Theatre Company, based in Old City, earned awards across three productions including Falsettos and Good Bones.

Specific Acting And Design Honors

Arden actors Katherine Fried and Will Stephan Connell won for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Musical for Falsettos. Gina Giachero won for Outstanding Music Direction in a Musical. Walter DeShields won Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Play for Good Bones, playing a contractor named Earl. Kishia Nixon won Outstanding Leading Performance in a Play for The Mountaintop at the Arden, portraying the character Camae.