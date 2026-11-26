Theater agent Michael Whitehall admits he rejected a young Robert Pattinson from representation. He advises the future James Bond star to get a proper job, a decision now regretted.

Michael Whitehall, a prominent theatrical agent and father of comedian Jack Whitehall, has publicly revealed that he rejected a young Robert Pattinson when the actor sought representation early in his career. Pattinson, who is now forty years old and set to play the iconic James Bond, attended Tower House School in south-west London alongside Jack Whitehall, who is thirty-eight. Whitehall, whose impressive client roster includes Oscar-winners Dame Judi Dench and Sir Daniel Day-Lewis, decided against signing the then-emerging talent after a casual encounter at his home.

Michael Whitehall Rejects Young Pattinson

Michael Whitehall recounts a specific memory from Pattinson's youth when the future star sought advice regarding his acting aspirations. Pattinson approached Whitehall, noting that he admired many of the actor clients represented by the agency. Whitehall describes telling Pattinson that he wanted a bit of advice because of Whitehall's vast experience with admired actors in the industry.

Also read Godzilla Minus Zero Gets New Release After Theater Cuts

Whitehall explains that he was initially distracted by Pattinson in his garden and thought the young man was simply leaf-sweeping. Upon realizing Pattinson was seeking representation, Whitehall decided against it, believing the young man was too charming to be wasted on the acting profession. He advised Pattinson to pursue a proper job, citing the unstable nature of an actor's life and the abundance of competition in the field.

The Regret Over Missed Representation

Whitehall's wife, Hilary, adds context to the story during an appearance on The Wittering Whitehalls podcast, noting that Pattinson eventually found success with an agent at the Old Sorting Office Theatre in Barnes when he was eighteen or nineteen. Pattinson has remained with that agency ever since, building a lucrative career in Hollywood. Hilary Whitehall jokingly remarks that if Michael had signed Pattinson, they would currently own a villa in Cap d'Antibes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcement that Robert Pattinson will assume the role of James Bond has caused widespread excitement across the globe. This news stands in stark contrast to Michael Whitehall's earlier dismissal of Pattinson's potential. Whitehall admits that he hoped Pattinson would find a good agent, even though he was certain the good agent would not be himself at that time.

Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie Club Reunion

In other entertainment news, Sir Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie are plotting a West End reunion with Dame Emma Thompson. The trio, who appeared together in the TV show A Bit of Fry and Laurie, will not be performing on stage. Instead, they plan to recline in the leather armchairs of the Garrick club. Sir Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie have proposed Dame Emma Thompson for membership, taking advantage of the club's 2024 vote to allow women to join.

Not all members of the exclusive Garrick club are pleased with this development. One member splutters that Fry and Laurie are two of the most unbearable men in club land. There is significant grumbling among male members who fear that the new female membership, led by Thompson, will attempt to take over the club's traditional dynamics.

Lucy Boynton at Fashion Launch Event

Bohemian Rhapsody actress Lucy Boynton, thirty-two, and her sister Emma-Louise, thirty-three, attended the launch party for Charlotte Simone's latest collection. The event took place at The Hart pub in Marylebone, where the sisters wore Charlotte Simone's signature red and black shearling coats. These trendy coats, priced at five hundred pounds, are popular among prominent women including Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Sienna Miller.

London's beau monde queued up to attend the bash, which featured other socialites such as Mary Charteris, Clara Paget, and Molly Moorish-Gallagher. The gathering highlighted the brand's appeal in high fashion circles, with attendees embracing the designer's distinctive aesthetic for the occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elizabeth Debicki Attracts Attention at Premiere

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, thirty-six, wore a low-cut Valentino dress to the premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. The Netflix thriller, which features Brad Pitt, sixty-two, as a stuntman turned Hollywood fixer, premiered at the BFI IMAX cinema on the Southbank. Pitt, who was suffering from influenza, was unable to attend the red carpet event, leaving Debicki to walk alone.

Despite the mercury plunging towards zero in London, Debicki did not seem worried about catching a chill. The Golden Globe winner, who played Princess Diana in The Crown, expressed sadness that Pitt could not be there. She stated that he was really looking forward to the premiere and is currently unwell.

Cher Plans Virtual Reality Trademark

Glastonbury headline act Cher, eighty, is planning to entertain fans from beyond the grave by trademarking her name in virtual reality. The US singing legend has filed papers with the US Patent and Trademark Office covering entertainment services and virtual environments. These documents specify user interaction for recreational, leisure, or entertainment purposes within digital spaces.

This move follows similar efforts by the estates of George Michael and Freddie Mercury. Those estates have also filed documents hoping to branch out into live events, indicating a growing trend of legacy artists and their estates leveraging digital technology to maintain their cultural presence and revenue streams posthumously.