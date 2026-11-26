Edgar Wright collaborator Mike Perkins' horror film The Young People receives an R rating. The NEON thriller features Nicole Kidman and Lola Tung in a story about sinister school friendships.

Mike Perkins' upcoming horror feature The Young People has officially received an R rating from the Motion Picture Association of America. The film, which marks the directorial debut of the Edgar Wright collaborator, is slated for theatrical distribution by NEON. The classification follows the inclusion of intense violent content and mature themes within the movie.

According to the MPA's official bulletin, The Young People is rated R for strong bloody violence, gore, language, some teen drug use, and brief sexual material and nudity. This specific categorization highlights the graphic nature of the film's action sequences and the presence of disturbing imagery that will likely appeal to adult horror enthusiasts seeking visceral experiences.

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Cast Details and Ensemble Roles

Nicole Kidman joins a formidable ensemble cast led by Lola Tung and Nico Parker in the lead roles. The lineup also features Tatiana Maslany, Brendan Hines, Cush Jumbo, Heather Graham, Johnny Knoxville, Lexi Minetree, and Lily Collias. This grouping of talented actors brings significant industry weight to the project.

Tung, who is known for her recent popularity, recently described the filming experience as strange but exciting. She revealed that she felt genuinely scared on set, a sensation she noted she had not experienced in previous projects. Her comments suggest that the production maintained a high level of intensity throughout the shooting schedule.

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Plot Speculation and Director Vision

While official plot details remain under wraps, an unconfirmed synopsis hints that the story follows two school friends. Their relationship turns sinister after one begins exhibiting disturbing behavior, setting the stage for a psychological thriller. A script image shared by NEON also mentioned The Old Ones, sparking speculation about possible Lovecraftian influences in the narrative.

Written and directed by Mike Perkins, the film marks the first project under his first-look deal with NEON through his production company, Phobos. He is producing the movie alongside Chris Ferguson and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones. The studio is overseeing international sales and co-financing the project alongside Lyrical Media, indicating strong financial backing for the release.

Release Strategy and Market Position

NEON will distribute The Young People theatrically, although the film does not yet have an official release date. The studio is positioning the film as a major entry in the horror genre, leveraging the R rating to target mature audiences. The decision to withhold the exact release window allows for strategic marketing adjustments leading up to the premiere.

The film's focus on gore and violence distinguishes it from lighter teen dramas. Critics and audiences can expect a hard-edged cinematic experience that aligns with the current demand for intense supernatural and psychological horror. The production team aims to capitalize on the growing interest in high-concept genre films.

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Production Context and Industry Impact

Mike Perkins has built a reputation for his work in comedy and horror, and this project represents a significant pivot to directing his own script. The collaboration with NEON signals a continued partnership between the independent studio and talented filmmakers. The film's rating ensures it will be marketed appropriately to its intended demographic.

The involvement of A-list actors like Nicole Kidman and Johnny Knoxville adds prestige to the low-budget horror space. This blend of star power and genre content often performs well in the streaming and theatrical markets. The film is expected to generate buzz among horror fans despite the lack of a fixed premiere date.

Industry observers are watching the project closely as a test case for the NEON-Phobos partnership. The success of this film could lead to further projects within the first-look deal. The R rating confirms that the creative team is committed to delivering an unflinching horror experience.