From hiking in the Peak District hills to the city parks of Leicester - we talk to several young people who've embraced walking groups and feel better for it.

The wild landscape of Glencoe in Scotland is where Mohannad has found calm After years toiling all day at a desk as an aerospace engineer in Istanbul, 26-year-old Mohannad Najjar decided to swap his screen for a degree in nature and theology in Cambridge and a volunteering gig as a scout leader.

He walks in the countryside every weekend and has hiked in wild locations in the Scottish Highlands, which he credits with helping him think clearly.

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"I just want to see something that's untouched, to be in nature," he says. "When you come in from a hike or a walk, you just feel different. " Najjar is one of a growing number of young hikers in the UK. Nearly 9% of 16-34 year-olds are regular hill walkers or hikers, according to Sport England, up from 2.3% eight years ago.