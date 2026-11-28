Despite low Rotten Tomatoes scores, the CBS procedural Marshals dominates ratings with 15 million viewers per episode, proving audience engagement outweighs critic disdain.

The television series Marshals continues to challenge industry expectations by maintaining dominant ratings performance despite receiving predominantly negative reviews from critics and early audience segments. This unique dynamic highlights a growing divide between professional critical reception and mainstream consumer engagement in the modern broadcasting landscape.

Understanding The Rotten Tomatoes Score Context

Initial analysis of the show's reception often leads to a superficial conclusion of failure based solely on aggregate scoring metrics from review aggregators. However, the broader context reveals a more complex narrative regarding viewer satisfaction and franchise performance. The series serves as a distinct experiment within the larger entertainment ecosystem established by its parent property.

Also read Taylor Sheridan Explains Why Yellowstone Season 6 Was Cancelled

The Yellowstone franchise previously achieved unprecedented success through traditional cable streaming models with a TV-MA rating. This established a high baseline for audience expectations regarding content maturity and narrative structure. The transition to a network television format on CBS introduces a different set of constraints and opportunities that inevitably alter the viewer experience.

The premiere of the first season in March 2026 marked a significant shift in distribution strategy. Critics and audiences quickly expressed disappointment with the tonal shift, resulting in early negative scores. These initial reactions set a precedent for critical skepticism that has persisted into subsequent promotional cycles for the show.

Season Two Data Shows Minor Improvements

Current data regarding the second season indicates a slight upward trajectory in public perception, though the overall scores remain below industry standards. The critic score for Marshals sits at 48%, suggesting that just under half of professional reviewers provided favorable assessments of the production quality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Audience engagement metrics present a more nuanced picture of viewer retention and satisfaction levels over time. The overall audience score for the franchise currently stands at 43%, a figure heavily influenced by historical data from the initial launch period.

The first season struggled with a 28% audience score derived from over 500 individual ratings. This low initial percentage dragged down the historical average for the entire series. Consequently, any positive feedback generated in later seasons is statistically necessary to stabilize the overall franchise rating.

Recent reviews for the second installment show a 58% positive rating among fewer than 50 audience participants. While this sample size is too small to draw definitive long-term conclusions, it suggests a potential stabilization in audience sentiment. Only four critics have submitted verdicts for the new season, which is insufficient to establish a reliable critic score at this stage.

Massive Viewership Numbers Defy Criticism

Despite the poor critical reception, the show has achieved monumental success in terms of raw viewership numbers. The first season premiere attracted 9.52 million live viewers during its initial broadcast window. When incorporating multiplatform viewing statistics, the total audience reached an impressive 20.6 million viewers.

This launch figure represented the largest network television debut since the Young Sheldon series in 2017. The momentum established by this strong opening did not dissipate after the premiere week. The show maintained its position as the most-watched broadcast series for the 2025-2026 season.

The average viewership for the first season settled at 19.3 million viewers per episode. This consistency demonstrates a high level of viewer retention that is rare for new procedural dramas. The ability to sustain such high numbers indicates a dedicated and active fanbase that continues to tune in regularly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Procedural Format Drives Sustained Engagement

The second season has maintained this momentum by averaging approximately 15 million multiplatform viewers per episode. While this represents a decline from the premiere highs, it remains significantly higher than most competitors in the broadcast slot. The show firmly retains its position at the top of the broadcast television leaderboard.

This sustained viewership suggests that the show possesses excellent completion rates and high re-watchability. The stability between seasons indicates that the core audience has not abandoned the series due to negative press. If the show were truly failing in the eyes of consumers, a much sharper drop in viewership would be evident.

The disconnect between critical scores and ratings can be attributed to the fundamental differences in genre expectations. The Yellowstone series operates as a serialized prestige drama with complex character arcs. In contrast, Marshals functions as a case-of-the-week crime procedural with a simpler narrative structure.

Viewers who preferred the serialized nature of the original series may find the procedural format less engaging. Additionally, creator Taylor Sheridan adopted an adjusted role in the production of this spinoff, which further differentiates it from its predecessor.

Network television remains a prominent force in the media landscape, and Marshals leverages this platform effectively. The show demonstrates that critical acclaim is not always a prerequisite for commercial success. High production values and established brand recognition can drive significant audience interest regardless of professional reviews.

The future of the series will likely depend on its ability to continue balancing critical improvement with audience retention. While poor reviews can impact future production decisions, the current ratings data provides strong evidence of market viability. The stark contrast between low scores and high viewership defines the unique position of this television property.