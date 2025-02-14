The Year Beyoncé Sang, But Didn't Win

In 2005, Beyoncé sang three nominated songs at the Oscars, but the award went to a lesser-known artist. This article explores that year's ceremony, highlighting the unconventional choice and the stories behind the nominees.

Beyoncé is known for her incredible talent and seemingly boundless abilities, but even she can't guarantee an Oscar win just by performing a nominated song on the telecast. This lesson was learned two decades ago at Los Angeles' Kodak Theatre when Beyoncé sang or duetted on three out of the five nominated original songs. Yet, the award went to a self-proclaimed 'totally unknown person.

' While Robert Goulet performed all the nominated songs at the Oscars in 1963, since 1973 the preference has largely been given to the original artists who performed the song in the film. However, the 2005 ceremony took a step back in time. The winner, 'Al Otro Lado Del Río' ('The Other Side of the River') from 'The Motorcycle Diaries,' was composed by Uruguayan singer Jorge Drexler. But the song was performed onstage by Antonio Banderas and Carlos Santana, neither of whom were involved in the film. As reported by the Los Angeles Times after the ceremony, Drexler, who transitioned from medicine to music at 30, wasn't famous enough to sing his own song on the show. This didn't mean he didn't perform his song at all, though. Instead of a speech, Drexler accepted the award from Prince and sang several lines from his song a capella, concluding with, 'Ciao. Thank you. Gracias. Ciao.' 'I'm very bad at giving speeches, and I just really wanted to sing,' Drexler told The Times the day after his win. 'Since they didn't let me sing on the show, but they gave me 45 seconds to do something, I just decided to do what I do best.' Drexler admitted that the version Banderas and Santana performed of his song wasn't his first choice, but he was gracious in victory during his interview: 'I'm so grateful to the academy for giving us all a lesson in openness. Against all predictions, they voted for a totally unknown person who had no type of lobby behind him and who made no move to even get nominated.' This marked Drexler's first and only Oscar, and the only one for 'Diaries,' which was also nominated for adapted screenplay. It was the second non-English song to ever win in the category. Drexler wasn't alone in being pushed aside for more commercially appealing performers. Beyoncé duetted with the American Boychoir on 'Vois sur ton chemin (Look to Your Path)' from 'The Chorus.' The song was penned by Bruno Coulais (music) and director Christophe Barratier (lyrics). It was Coulais' first and only nomination; Barratier's first-time film was nominated for the foreign language film category, though it didn't win. In the movie, it was sung by Jean-Baptiste Maunier, from the choir Les Petits Chanteurs de Saint-Marc. Beyoncé went solo on 'Learn to Be Lonely' from 'The Phantom of the Opera,' written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Charles Hart. Oscar nominee and 'Phantom' actor Minnie Driver performed the song during the closing credits and on the soundtrack. Webber had previously won an Oscar for 1996's 'Evita' and was nominated for his work on 'Jesus Christ Superstar' in the early 1970s; it was Hart's first and only nomination. The film was also nominated for cinematography and art direction but didn't win either of those awards. Beyoncé returned to duet with Josh Groban on 'Believe' from 'The Polar Express'; Groban had performed the song in the film and on the soundtrack. It was written by Glen Ballard and Alan Silvestri; this was Ballard's first nomination and Silvestri's second — he had previously been recognized for his original score on 1994's 'Forrest Gump.' The only nominees who got to perform their own song in their entirety were the members of Counting Crows. Adam Duritz, Charlie Gillingham, Jim Bogios, David Immerglück, Matt Malley and David Bryson were nominated for their music, while Duritz and Dan Vickrey received recognition for their lyrics. The band performed 'Accidentally in Love' from 'Shrek 2,' and were all first-time nominees. The film was nominated for animated feature but didn't win





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BEYONCE OSCARS MUSIC AWARDS FILMS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

74-Year-Old Musician's 50-Year-Old Song Earns Him $1 Million a YearMark Mothersbaugh, a renowned composer known for his work on hit movies and TV shows, has an unexpected source of income: a song he wrote almost 50 years ago. 'Uncontrollable Urge,' originally featured on Devo's debut album, became the theme song for MTV's popular show 'Ridiculousness.' The enduring success of the show has turned the song into Mothersbaugh's biggest money maker, generating an estimated $1 million in royalties annually. This ironic twist is particularly satisfying for Mothersbaugh and his wife, as Devo's early videos met with resistance from MTV.

Read more »

From Beyoncé to Lady Gaga, who else sang the national anthem at presidential inaugurations?President-elect Donald Trump has selected opera tenor Christopher Macchio to perform the national anthem at his second inauguration.

Read more »

From Beyoncé to Lady Gaga, who else sang the national anthem at presidential inaugurations?President-elect Donald Trump has selected opera tenor Christopher Macchio to perform the national anthem at his second inauguration.

Read more »

From Beyoncé to Lady Gaga, who else sang the national anthem at presidential inaugurations?President-elect Donald Trump has selected opera tenor Christopher Macchio to perform the national anthem at his second inauguration.

Read more »

From Beyoncé to Lady Gaga, who else sang the national anthem at presidential inaugurations?President-elect Donald Trump has selected opera tenor Christopher Macchio to perform the national anthem at his second inauguration. Carrie Underwood will also perform “America the Beautiful” on Monday.

Read more »

Beyoncé Finally Wins Album of the Year, Award Presented by L.A. FirefightersBeyoncé has nearly 100 Grammy nominations ... and, she finally won the evening's top prize -- winning Album of the Year, presented by some very special guests Sunday.

Read more »