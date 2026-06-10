The X-Men Movie That Never Was: Marvel Studios' Upcoming Release

The X-Men franchise, once owned by Fox, is now being integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A movie that was supposed to be released by Fox has been delayed and will be released by Marvel Studios in just six months. The movie will feature major characters from the comics and will tap into classic comic book stories.

The X-Men movie that never was will finally be released by Marvel Studios in just six months. Fox 's X-Men movies make up one of the biggest cinematic franchise s of all time.

They exist in separate and confusing timelines, with Wolverine and Deadpool being the only mutants to lead their own solo movie trilogies in theaters, while the others appeared in X-Men movies. Throughout the many X-Men movies released by Fox, major characters from the comics like Charles Xavier, Magneto, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Storm, Wolverine, and more appeared.

This allowed the franchise to tap into a wide array of classic comic book stories, such as the Days of Future Past event and the iconic Dark Phoenix storyline, which was adapted twice to disappointing results. Now, the X-Men franchise has been folded into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Some of the mutants have already shown up in one of the MCU's most exciting movies to date, Deadpool & Wolverine, but the vast majority are being saved for upcoming projects, like the MCU X-Men movie that is currently in development. That said, six months from now, the missing Fox X-Men movie will be released





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X-Men Marvel Studios Fox Cinematic Franchise Solo Movie Trilogies Classic Comic Book Stories Days Of Future Past Event Dark Phoenix Storyline

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