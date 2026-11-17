Himesh Patel offered an update on how things are going with Ryan Coogler and Showrunner Jennifer Yale's The X-Files revival series.

Himesh Patel offered an update on how things are going with Ryan Coogler and Showrunner Jennifer Yale's The X-Files revival series. Himesh Patel says The X-Files revival has real momentum after filming the pilot and landing a Hulu series order.

Patel reveals The X-Files team is now in the writers’ room, calling the new series exciting as development moves ahead. He praises Ryan Coogler and showrunner Jennifer Yale for approaching The X-Files with love and bold modern TV ambition. Patel says the new The X-Files aims for the same depth found in Coogler’s work while honoring Chris Carter’s original.

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Only a little more than a month after Hulu dropped the news that it had given a series order for award-winning filmmakerrevival, Patel offered an update on how things are looking during a recent interview with AP Entertainment.

"Shot the pilot earlier this year. Had a great time doing that. Was thrilled when we got picked up to series. They're in the writers' room now, and I've been in the room, and it's very exciting," Patel shared, who went on to praise Coogler and Yale for"coming at it from a place of love" while also embracing"what great TV can be in the modern age.

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""I hope are . Ryan's ambition is sky-high, as it always is, as is our showrunner Jennifer Yale and all the writers in the room. There's a real ambition to this project. All of them are coming at it from a place of love for the original show and love for what great TV can be in the modern age," Patel shared, offering a sense of Coogler and Yale's approach.

"Ryan's work is always full of depth, no matter what genre he's working in, and we're striving for that same depth. " Here's a look at a video of the interview: "I've loved The X-Files for a long time, so getting the chance to write and direct the pilot has meant a great deal to me," said Coogler.

"What Chris Carter created is special, and we wanted to honor everything that made the original series connect with so many people while also finding our own way into that world. Danielle and Himesh, along with the rest of our cast, have brought such original perspectives and performances to these characters, and watching that come together has been one of the most rewarding parts of the experience.

I couldn't have asked for better collaborators than my crew, colleagues at Proximity Media and our partners at Onyx Collective and 20th Television. I'm grateful for the trust and support they've given us as we take on this new chapter.

"Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. Himesh Patel offered an update on how things are going with Ryan Coogler and Showrunner Jennifer Yale's The X-Files revival series. Check out the trailer for Peacock's Ted: The Animated Series, starring Seth MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, and Jessica Barth.

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