The X Factor Reboot: Fox Development Update and Format Details

Fox is developing a reboot of The X Factor with a reality TV twist. Contestants will live together in a house. Fremantle leads production as the network considers a series order for the singing competition revival.

Fox Broadcasting Company is actively developing a reboot of The X Factor, marking a significant potential return for the singing competition franchise more than a decade after its original United States run concluded. Sources indicate that the planned revival aims to introduce a substantial twist to the traditional format by requiring contestants to reside together in a shared house throughout the competition. This specific structural change is designed to inject a heavy reality television element into the performance-based judging, promising a new dynamic for the franchise that has not been seen in previous iterations.

Production Teams and Format Innovations

The project is being spearheaded by Fremantle, the production company responsible for creating and producing the original series, in close collaboration with the production firm Mischief & Wonder. Australian producers Emma Lamb and Leigh Aramberri are actively assisting in the development of the new format, bringing their expertise to refine the concept for a modern American audience. Industry insiders have described the proposed reboot as having considerably more sizzle compared to earlier editions, suggesting a heightened focus on drama and interpersonal conflict alongside vocal talent.

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While the creative team is moving forward with development, Fox has not yet officially ordered the series for production. The network is currently evaluating the project, with a final decision regarding the series expected in the near future. This period of evaluation allows the producers to finalize the unique aspects of the format, particularly the living situation aspect, before committing to full-scale filming and casting processes.

Historical Context and Original Run Details

The original version of The X Factor debuted on Fox in the United States in 2011, launching a three-season run that concluded in 2013. The format was initially created by Simon Cowell and provided aspiring singers with an opportunity to compete for a recording contract and gain widespread industry recognition. The inaugural season featured a high-profile judging panel including Cowell, Paula Abdul, L.A. Reid, and Nicole Scherzinger, setting a high bar for celebrity involvement from the start.

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Hosting duties for the first season were handled by Steve Jones, while Jennifer Lopez assumed the role for the second season. For the third and final season, Lopez returned to the host chair alongside a new set of judges including Demi Lovato, Kelly Rowland, and Paulina Rubio. Although the show ended, Fifth Harmony achieved notable success by finishing third in the second season, becoming the most successful act to emerge from the American version of the franchise.

Global Reach and Future Developments

Despite the cancellation of the American version, the franchise has maintained a strong international presence and commercial success. Artists discovered through various iterations of the format have collectively sold more than 150 million records worldwide, demonstrating the enduring appeal of the competition model. The British version of the show ended its main run in 2018, though it continued to produce celebrity and band-focused spin-offs to maintain viewer engagement.

Previous attempts to revive the show have had mixed results, including a deal with NBC to bring the American competition back that never ultimately moved forward. Recent reports have also pointed to a possible revival on ITV in the United Kingdom. Fox's current project remains in the development phase, meaning the final format, casting decisions, and production timeline are not yet confirmed. The team is currently exploring California tax credits, which could potentially establish Los Angeles as the primary filming location for the reboot if it receives a series order.