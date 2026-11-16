The Writers Trying to Make News on YouTube

Seasoned journalists and aspiring literary writers are turning themselves into hosts and newscasters. Do their skills translate?

If Twitter was once the public square of the internet, a place where anyone could don an avatar and shout contributions to the discourse, then YouTube today might be its closest successor.

The platform is accruing more and more of its users’ attention, stealing engagement not only from other social media but also from television; and, unlike television, YouTube is broad and open enough for anyone with a phone camera and editing software to compete as a creator. For a decade and a half after its founding, in 2005, YouTube was the province of amateurs who gradually forged a new medium.

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MrBeast, the platform’s kingpin, won out by staging extreme survival stunts pitched at teen-agers—no one’s idea of prestige. Lately, however, the professionals have arrived on the platform, hawking glossyjournalist Max Fisher began hosting a general-interest news series called “The Bigger Picture,” and, in April, the tech journalist Joanna Stern left the, with the independent journalist Casey Newton.

And Tom Willis, a writer and reading-series host in London, started the “Tom Willis Talk Show,” where he interviews celebrated novelists on a Charlie Rose-esque stage set. ; they are complex productions that have less in common with radio than they do with late-night television.

The new model of internet news show features plush seating, dramatically soft lighting, several simultaneous camera angles, curated outfits, and a choreographed variety of formats meant to amuse the viewer . According to the Independent Journalism Atlas, thousands of people identify as creator-journalists, and more than two hundred of those now work on YouTube. Video is expensive; Roose and Newton have ads, syndication deals with NPR, and nonprofit funding.

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Others self-fund their shows with their Substack-subscription money. Brands are rushing in: for its début, “The Kyle Buchanan Show” landed sponsorship from Netflix. Buchanan’s production is shot in a capacious red-leather booth on a set that resembles a Hollywood restaurant, and it comes complete with a jingle, an introductory sequence, and a hefty dose of sponsored content. It airs twice weekly, switching between long-form interviews and panel discussions on newsy subjects in entertainment—who will be” might compete in the Oscars.

Thanks to his experience covering the industry, Buchanan has been able to source a bevy of famous names: the buzzy horror star Inde Navarrette, the producer Jason Blum, the actor. Buchanan’s role as a neutral reporter is signalled with his signature baseball cap, which he seems to wear for every shoot. Watching his interviews feels a little like going behind the scenes of a celebrity magazine profile, except that the profile itself doesn’t exist.

Buchanan extracts insightful quotes from his subjects. By the end of Navarrette’s episode, she summarizes her career aspirations in interestingly defensive terms: “I want people to know that they don’t have to like me—I just want them to trust me. ” But the format has its limitations.

It can be fun to watch a celebrity interview another celebrity, say, on a traditional late-night show, and it can be fun to read an extensively reported profile, but the genre of journalist-interviews-celebrity-on-camera is a strange middle realm. Buchanan’s conversation with Hader flows loosely—the two have known each other for decades—but he treats Navarrette with a slightly overeager solicitousness that makes for uneasy viewing. Every journalist knows that a big-name interview can be awkward, and not in a fun way.

Breaking news is the province of the journalist, regardless of her medium. On YouTube, as on cable, that job must be balanced with the need to entertain. Roose and Newton are both reputable tech journalists with numerous scoops to their names, and they built up a jolly camaraderie on the’ podcast “Hard Fork. ” On the twice-weekly “Machine Gods,” which also airs on NPR, riffy commentary has so far taken precedence over original reporting.

The pair did land a notable interview with Mikita Balesni and Tomek Korbak, two A.I. -safety researchers who were recently fired from OpenAI in the midst of working with the A.I. -auditing organization.

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As that segment suggests, the newsy YouTube show might excel most at documenting subjects that are too niche for cable. The engineers have a quiet authority as they discuss A.I. safety, even if they are perched on too-tall stools amid lighting as portentously dim as the set of an HBO drama. But isn’t this just a glorified podcast episode?

On “New Things,” Joanna Stern hosts the likes of Mark Zuckerberg and Satya Nadella for extensive, “”-style interviews, and performs staged stunts such as building a robot to test the new dual-screened iPhone’s folding capabilities. Whereas Roose and Newton’s production televises the NPR studio, Stern’s work seems made for television..

Max Fisher, of “The Bigger Picture,” presents himself like a news anchor of global affairs, complete with charts, while sitting behind his desk in what appears to be a dark basement studio. Yet the cynicism and sweatiness required of the broken-in journalist doesn’t necessarily align with the job of emoting winningly on camera. The British writer Tom Willis succeeds at merging the two. His eponymous YouTube show has the appealingly improvisational, authentic vibe of community television.

He understands that, online, amateur messiness sometimes plays better than polish. Wearing a wide-lapelled jacket over a white-collared shirt , Willis does a kind of twentieth-century public-intellectual drag, leaning over a wide wood table to interrogate guests such as the young American novelist Anika Jade Levy and the English author Geoff Dyer.

Conducting interviews of up to an hour, and delving deep into the weeds of the literary scene, Willis fashions himself as a guide to a transatlantic vanguard, reporting from out of the rabbit hole. (His show does require a strong stomach for pretension.

Levy dryly describes the subject of her 2025 novel, “Watching these productions brings to mind a quote from Aaron Lammer, a co-host of the influential “Longform” podcast: “I think the experience of an interview show for the first few episodes is kinda weird. ” You have to hang around through twenty episodes, he suggested, before things get interesting. An archive builds; characters and themes develop over time, as does a parasocial relationship between the host and the viewer.

Not every ambitious YouTube show will last long enough to clear that threshold, but I think Tom Willis’s, at least, should. A podcast is not a television show, but a good conversation is a good conversation in any medium. ♦