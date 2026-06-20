The Worst Sequels of the 21st Century

The early 21st century was a great period for filmmaking, but it wasn't without its all-time disasters. The industry was in a strange place where it was moving away from the bombastic excess of '90s blockbusters and the birth of contemporary independent cinema, as ongoing historical events brought a newfound level of darkness to what filmmakers were thinking about.

The early 21st century was a great period for filmmaking, but it wasn't without its all-time disasters. The industry was in a strange place where it was moving away from the bombastic excess of '90s blockbusters and the birth of contemporary independent cinema, as ongoing historical events brought a newfound level of darkness to what filmmakers were thinking about.

This made it harder to accept works of escapism that had no goal other than providing baseline entertainment value, as consumers had begun to expect more out of artists. However, it also caused more tension among some directors who wanted to make a statement, yet did so in the most hackneyed way possible. The period in film history saw a rise in unnecessary sequels, as it wasn't even just blockbusters that were turned into franchises.

The legacy of Harvey Weinstein also meant that this was a time where there was more 'Oscar bait,' not every film that contends for awards should be given that label, as there is nothing about masterpieces like The Departed or There Will Be Blood that reeks of desperation. However, there is a class of adult dramas with overblown self-importance that felt engineered in a lab simply to appease the voting members of the Academy, and failed spectacularly at being prestigious.

It's easy to look back at this era with fondness, especially when considering the sorry state that cinema is in now thanks to the merging of studios and the consolidation of talent. That being said, none of that 2000s nostalgia will make these sequels any better. One of the worst comedy sequels ever made is 'Analyze That' (2002), which misinterpreted why the original film had worked in the first place.

The original film had collided the dangerous world of the mafia with the high-strung profession of therapy, and allowed both Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal to poke fun at themselves. Comparatively, 'Analyze That' turned Crystal into the world therapist of all-time, and gave De Niro a completely wacky role that had absolutely zero menace. Another disaster is 'Ghosts of Mars' (2001), the first John Carpenter film that truly has no value.

There are defenses to be mounted for nearly all of Carpenter's other 'misfires,' but 'Ghosts of Mars' is a dull science fiction action film with terrible performances, and one that doesn't take advantage of its premise. The film completely misses the mark when it comes to casting, as Natasha Henstridge simply doesn't have what it takes to live up to Carpenter's many great female heroes.

Lastly, 'The Final Destination' (2009) is the only misfire in what is otherwise a note perfect franchise, and it's considered the 'Mission: Impossible II of horror' as it is the one film that fans would skip when binging the entire series





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