The Sacramento Kings are off to a dismal 1-13 start, but the issues extend further back into the future for the struggling franchise.

Nov 18, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie reacts during the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center.

Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Sacramento Kings season is off to about as poor a start as possible. They're 1-13, getting blown out in almost every game, and are easily the worst team in the league.

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That's not necessarily where many were hoping the rebuilding Kings would be 14 games into the year, even with little to no expectations coming into the season But while the start has been disappointing, it's not necessarily this year specifically that is the most frustrating thing for Kings fans, but the culmination of poor years all leading to this, specifically the last three and the steep decline to where the Kings currently sit at the bottom of the NBA basement. If this year were an anomally for the Kings, it would be easier to stomach, but unfortunately, Sacramento is coming off a disappointing 22-win season that felt like a lost year waiting for contracts to run out.

Having one of those is palatable for a franchise and fan base, but having two back-to-back is a lot to ask of fans. Kings fans are some of the most loyal in the entire league, but even they aren't going to put up with such a mediocre product for long, and it's starting to show in the stands. , this team is practically the same, if not worse, than they were last season.

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They are terrible on both sides of the ball, still can't take or make enough threes, and the veterans continue to clog up the rotation with heavy minutes. Dec 13, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive and general manager Monte McNair look on during warm ups before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports The other key factor that makes this year so much harder to stomach is the continuation of everything we saw from Monte McNair and the previous front office. McNair's lasting legacy with the Kings, other than trading Tyrese Haliburton for Domantas Sabonis, will be his lack of moves made to push the Kings to a new level.

For years, the Kings were rumored with some of the biggest names on the trade market, but no big swing was ever taken. The Beam Team slowly fizzled out, and it was even more painful to witness, with higher expectations for the first time in a long time in Sacramento.

This may be Scott Perry's second season with the Kings, but on the heels of McNair's lack of moves, it feels like the Kings have been stagnant and lost since that magical playoff year. If this were a standalone season at the bottom of the standings, it would be one thing for Sacramento. Acuff's rookie stardom would probably be enough to prop up the franchise and tide the fans over until things turn around.

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But instead, it's just another year where the Kings somehow reach a new low. It's not fair to Perry or Doug Christie to put that all on them, but it's the hand they've been dealt. Unfortunately for the Kings, there are still 68 games left in the season that could get even worse as time goes on. Will Zimmerle is the deputy editor of Sacramento Kings On SI. His works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, and Yahoo.