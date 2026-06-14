The Worst Movie Quotes of All Time: From 'Troll 2' to 'Venom'

A curated list of the most notoriously bad lines in film history, featuring quotes from cult flops like 'Troll 2' and 'Batman & Robin' as well as mainstream misfires like 'Bulletproof Monk' and 'Venom'. Each entry explores why the dialogue fails and how it becomes unforgettable in its awfulness.

Among the most memorable aspects of cinema history are iconic lines that have permeated popular culture, from Casablanca's "Round up the usual suspects" to the sharp dialogue of Pulp Fiction and Taxi Driver.

Yet, for every celebrated quote, there exists a cringe-worthy counterpart-a line so earnest, so misguided, or so poorly delivered that it becomes unforgettable for all the wrong reasons. These quotes often emerge from films that are either critically panned or contain moments of unintentional comedy. This piece highlights ten of the worst movie quotes of all time, each selected from a different film to illustrate the range of cinematic missteps.

The list includes lines from notorious box-office bombs and unexpected guilty pleasures, demonstrating that bad dialogue can appear in any genre. While some movies are so notoriously bad that they achieve cult status, others are merely flawed productions where a single line stands out as particularly egregious. The ranking considers not only the inherent silliness of the line but also its delivery and context, often amplifying the failure.

Ultimately, these quotes serve as reminders that even the most serious filmmaking can stumble into absurdity





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