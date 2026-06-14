The Worst Movie Ever Made: 'Death Wish V: The Face of Death'

The film 'Death Wish V: The Face of Death' is a testament to what happens when a franchise is left to wither and die. With a tired premise and a sunsetting actor, the film is a bad movie that's truly special.

Hollywood is no stranger to bad movies, but one franchise that started in the '70s decided to end on a note so foul it earned itself a 0% rating on.

With a sunsetting actor and an exhausted premise, the film was likely doomed from the start, and a paltry budget of $5 million certainly didn't help. The film 'Death Wish V: The Face of Death' follows New York City architect turned vigilante Paul Kersey as he continues his personal brand of street justice. This time around, Kersey is having a night on the town with his girlfriend Olivia.

Planning to propose that evening, plans go awry after Olivia is assaulted by one of her ex-husband's goons, as she was originally married to none other than mobster Tommy O'Shea. Tired of the harassment, Kersey decides it's time once again for action. While the film does hold a zero percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, bear in mind this movie from 1994 only holds eight reviews.

However, over 5,000 users have brought down the film's Popcornmeter score to 31 percent. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes seem to agree that Bronson - and the series itself - was incredibly tired at this point, though critic Matt Brunson for Naturally, 'Death Wish V: The Face of Death' isn't the only movie on Rotten Tomatoes to hold this distinction, as it's in the company of films like Adam Sandler's comedy-western 'The Ridiculous 6,' 'Highlander II: The Quickening,' and John Travolta's John Gotti biopic 'Gotti,' among others.

However, we also know what makes a bad movie truly special, and 'Death Wish V: The Face of Death' has that in spades. With a paltry budget of $5 million and a sunsetting actor, the film was likely doomed from the start. And to make matters worse, Bronson phoned it in and looked every inch the 73-year-old action star, making the audience feel older than Bronson by the time the film had trickled to a halt.

If you want to catch 'Death Wish V' for yourself, it's available to stream on The Roku Channel for free. The film does hold a 31% audience score alongside its null critic score. To put that in perspective, even 'Plan 9' holds a 66% critics score, and it's often considered one of the worst films ever.

But at least 'Death Wish V' made more than $30 at the box office, unlike 'Plan 9' which made less than $30,000 at the box office. The film is a testament to what happens when a franchise is left to wither and die. With a tired premise and a sunsetting actor, 'Death Wish V: The Face of Death' is a bad movie that's truly special





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Death Wish V The Face Of Death Worst Movie Ever Made Bronson Paul Kersey

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