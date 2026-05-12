The Worst-Dressed at Cannes: A Glitzy, Yet Fashion-Challenged, Affair

The Cannes Film Festival is renowned for its glamorous red carpet, but it also attracts some of the most questionable fashion choices. From explicit see-through PVC outfits to risqué yellow gowns with thigh-high leg splits, the festival has a reputation for encouraging celebrities to push the boundaries of fashion. However, this year, new nudity rules have been implemented to prevent the trend of 'naked dresses' from continuing.

The Cannes Film Festival remains one of the most glamorous events in the showbiz calendar, attracting A-listers who often make sartorial flops. The coastal resort encourages bolder outfit choices , with celebrities often opting for designs that wouldn't be seen in other major cities.

In previous years, standout looks for all the wrong reasons have been worn by stars such as Julia Fox, Heidi Klum, and Kristen Stewart. This year's festival, which opens on Tuesday and runs until May 23, promises more of the same, with a carousel of weird and wacky designs set to appear on the red carpet





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Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Fashion Outfit Choices Weird And Wacky Designs Worst-Dressed Julia Fox Heidi Klum Kristen Stewart Salma Hayek Coco Rocha Frederique Bel Araya Hargate

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