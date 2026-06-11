The text discusses the shortcomings of family films from the 1990s, highlighting movies that failed to entertain or touch the audience, despite their intentions.

Family films are meant to entertain little kids while simultaneously providing the adults who care for said kids with at least a modicum of amusement - ideally with humor that is smart enough to go over the heads of the little tykes and make the adults grin.

Other family films are meant to be so touching that they hit the audience at their emotional core, regardless of age. Numerous films aim to do this...and fail on both accounts. Welcome to the 1990s. This decade was rife with family movies that just miss the mark on every front.

Whether loaded with gags that are simply unfunny to all demographics, like Super Mario Bros. , or contain such forced drama or situations so outlandish and implausible that they make everyone cringe, like North, these films are all absolute clunkers. And so, behold, the worst 90s family movies of all time, for your viewing displeasure





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Family Films 1990S Worst Family Movies Super Mario Bros. North Surf Ninjas Double Dragon The Neverending Story III: Escape From Fantasi

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