The world is expected to generate 144 zettabytes of photo and video data in 2026. To put that staggering figure into perspective, one zettabyte is equivalent to 250 billion DVDs.

Analysts predict that by the end of this year, the total amount of photo and video data in existence will top a staggering 144 zettabytes.

For reference, one zettabyte equals 1,000 exabytes, one exabyte is the same as 1,000 petabytes, and one petabyte is 1,000 terabytes. A typical RAW photo averages about 40 megabytes, which means a one terabyte hard drive should be able to hold 25,000 40-megabyte RAW files That’s a lot of photos, and that could be generated by a single photographer in a relatively short space of time. A single zettabyte, which is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 bytes, is equivalent to 250 billion DVDs.

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The Zettabyte Era began in the 2010s: The total amount of digital data in the world surpassed one zettabyte in 2012, and just a few years later, in 2016, global IP traffic exceeded one zettabyte. Now, in 2026, the Boston-based data research company IDC estimates that the total amount of digital photos and moving images that exist in the world will be roughly 144 zettabytes of data.

That number includes captured images and video, streamed content, broadcast content, and replicated copies.looking at a photo and film preservation group in France that roams from town to town, digitizing old media that families may still have in their attics and basements in formats such as old film reels, VHS tapes, and video cassettes.

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“By 2030, that figure is forecast to reach about 234 zettabytes as higher-resolution smartphone cameras and video-first social platforms put more content in more hands, and as AI-generated images and video add a new source of data on top of what people capture,” Adam Wright, an IDC senior research manager, tells, which is digitizing old movies, is, of course, adding to this remarkable number.

There are millions of analog photos and videos out there that don’t exist in the digital realm, hidden in dusty boxes, photo albums, and cassette tapes.offer similar digitization services in the U.S. Pierre Bouchut, who operates Ofnibus, says that when he looks at old videos belonging to French families, he’s struck by how “everything changes, but nothing changes. ”