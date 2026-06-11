The world's safest - and least safe - countries revealed in the Global Peace Index 2026

The Global Peace Index 2026, created by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), ranks countries based on indicators such as deaths from internal conflict, neighbouring country relations, and UN peacekeeping funding. Iceland tops the ranking as the world's most peaceful country, while the UK ranks as the 39th most peaceful country, dropping from 34th place in the index in 2025.

The world's safest - and least safe - countries have been named, according to the Global Peace Index 2026. The latest Index, created by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), found 'the world has continued its longstanding trajectory of deteriorating peacefulness, with armed conflict the dominant driver of the decline'.

It concluded there are now more active state-based conflicts than at any point since the end of the Second World War. Nations are ranked based on indicators such as deaths from internal conflict, neighbouring country relations, and UN peacekeeping funding. The UK ranks as the 39th most peaceful country in the world - dropping from 34th place in the index in 2025. Here's a rundown of the safest - and the least safe - spots..





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Global Peace Index Institute For Economics & Peace World's Safest Countries World's Least Safe Countries Iceland New Zealand Switzerland Slovenia Ireland Austria Portugal Singapore Finland

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