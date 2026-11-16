The World's First 'Dark Magic Mushroom' Is Hiding a Potentially Deadly Secret

The mushrooms of the world are a decidedly mixed bag, but one thing's for sure: You don't want to get them confused.

The mushrooms of the world are a decidedly mixed bag, but one thing's for sure: You don't want to get them confused. Until recently, scientists had never seen a mushroom that sat in both these camps, producing both psilocybin, the main psychedelic compound in magic mushrooms, and the toxins that make death caps so deadly.

But in a new study, researchers report the identification of the world's first"dark magic mushroom" – a mysterious fungus that contains both psychedelic chemicals and poisonous"I could hardly believe it. We knew it was possible but tried not to get too excited until we did a more rigorous analysis.

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"specimens found clinging to a moss-covered palm trunk in Florida's wetlands that researchers realized how uniquely devilish this strange mushroom really is.branched out from the family business of poisoning into a psychedelic side hustle remains unclear. But the same mystery basically surrounds all magic mushrooms.

"Amatoxins may help protect mushrooms from animals that eat them, but their precise ecological role isn't entirely clear either. That's what makes the discovery of the 'dark magic mushroom' so interesting. Why would a mushroom produce both of these compounds, and what advantage might that give it in nature?

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"specimens, as well as sequencing the species' genome.genus, in which genes were transferred between organisms rather than passed down from parents to offspring. "Two independent horizontal gene transfer events for these specialized metabolites in one mushroom genus are unheard of.

"G. indica to produce both toxic and psychedelic compounds, but the researchers say it may represent an example of a diversified defense strategy, in which distinct combinations of toxic compounds might help to slow down or deter animals feeding on the fungi. Before now, some foragers might have assumed those blue marks meant it was safe to consume – containing psilocybin instead of poisonous amatoxins – but the existence of"From a public-health perspective, our finding cautions against interpreting blue bruising as evidence that an uncharacterized psiloid-containing mushroom is free of amatoxins," the researchers "Indeed, we show that this blueing reaction can accompany amatoxins in some rare and uncharacterized species, as is the case for the 'dark magic mushroom'