The world is more vulnerable to an AI bust than ever

After the Republicans lost control of both Houses of Congress, the S&P 500 index of leading US-based companies staged a one-day “relief rally”. The denuding of Donald Trump was initially viewed as positive – not least given his belligerent foreign policy.

The Democrats capitalised on anti-AI sentiment during the Midterm elections - NurPhoto After the Republicans lost control of both Houses of Congress, the S&P 500 index of leading US-based companies staged a one-day “relief rally”.

The denuding of Donald Trump was initially viewed as positive – not least given his belligerent foreign policy. But reality soon dawned, and the world’s bellwether share index plunged, falling almost 4.5pc in a single day – led by technology-facing stocks.so vital to the growth of AI. Using huge amounts of power and water but generating scant local employment, the construction of such centres is increasingly controversial – part of a broader public opinion “techlash”.

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The sharp drop in share prices was sparked by fears more regulation could see the AI boom unravel, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 falling by its most since 2020, and the US leading a worldwide rout knocking $3.2tn off the value of global tech stocks. One problem has been the bizarre scandal surrounding Jensen Huang, the co-founder and chief executive of Nvidia, a massive chipmaker and also a key financier of AI start-ups and data centre operators.

Nvidia is huge, its total value exceeds Germany’s annual GDP. At one point, Nvidia was 20pc down on its pre-midterm level, after Huang admitted to an affair with an alleged Chinese spy feared to have passed AI technology secrets to Beijing. Some of the other so-called Magnificent Seven tech giants that comprise a third of the S&P500’s total value also suffered.

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But Huang’s resignation, in particular, leaves a $500bn funding hole that the industry must now figure out how to fill. , crystallised broader concerns about this huge AI boom. Over the last few years, “hyper-scalers” have poured hundreds of billions of dollars into data centres and the chips and other hardware they house.

This boom is firmly centred on the US which saw $285bn of AI-focused investment last year, compared to just $21bn across the UK and Europe and $13bn in China. But some investors are anxious the hyper-scalers are increasingly reliant on debt and off-balance-sheet finance and that consumers and firms won’t adopt AI quick enough, and pay enough, to generate the profits needed to justify such massive capital outlays.

At the same time, data centre construction is coming up against bottlenecks and other physical constraints, slowing down the AI boom, meaning that the vast swathes of debt powering this era-defining technological revolution, will need to be financed over a longer time-period. With longer lead times for electricity connections, along with transformers and turbines, AI capacity isn’t scaling as quickly as planned, putting funding models and debt-repayment schedules under huge pressure.

It doesn’t take much imagination or experience to see the parallels with pre-collapse 2008. Those working in financial markets too often lack both. Yet concerns this isn’t so much an AI boom as an AI bubble have now been brushed to one side. At the time of writing, the S&P 500 has roared back, recovering most of its post-midterm losses.

The Nasdaq 100 is up 136pc since the start of 2023. The S&P500 has almost doubled over the same period – less than four years – and its cyclically-adjusted price-earnings ratio remains above 40, way above the long-term average of 17. Investors are paying a huge amount for firms generating relatively low profits. Just before the 2008 collapse, the same metric was 28 – a far less pumped-up market.

The last time it went over 40 was in 1999, just before theYet investors are convincing themselves the long-term demand for computing and AI – which could transform everything from manufacturing to logistics, customer service to design – will keep growing. Rival chipmakers and software breakthroughs mean viable alternatives to Nvidia’s hardware, with a broader tech ecosystem emerging compared to a year ago.

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Major institutional investors such as global pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds are already heavily invested, and are burying their doubts, egged on by investment banks and brokerages wielding studies showing early signs of AI-driven productivity gains across several major economies. It may be a long way from over, but this AI boom, after a seesaw ride since the midterms, has definitely entered a reset phase – marked by leadership shifts, political push-back and a sharp stock market correction.

And the market consensus may yet be massively underestimating the difficulties developing AI systems as fast as current valuations assume. Even with our restrictive planning laws, the electricity demands of the UK’s growing fleet of data centres has soared from 3.8 terawatt hours in 2022 to 7.6 TWh this year and, on respected academic estimates, 72 TWh by 2030 – roughly a quarter of total UK electricity consumption.

Each top AI supercomputer built globally will, by the end of the decade, contain two million chips and require the equivalent of nine nuclear reactors to power it. The power implications are mind-boggling.

Then there’s the finance. AI is economically transformational, but so were railways in the 19th century and the internet revolution of the late 1990s. Both drove huge speculative investments and caused manias, panics and crashes as multiple companies failed. History doesn’t happen in a straight line.

Yet the railway and internet infrastructure – the valuable tracks and rolling stock and the fibre-optic cables – remained in place when the various companies went bust.and were there to be used by competitors and new entrantsThis AI boom, in stark contrast, is collateralised against chips prone to rapid generational obsolescence. And that’s what makes what is happening now even more dangerous than previous boom-bust cycles.