The World Cup takes an army and this behind-the-scenes work helped them arrive

Stadiums get the spotlight, but visas matter too. See how attorneys helped secure paperwork for more than 1,200 World Cup workers.

As North Texas prepares to host matches during the FIFA World Cup , much of the attention has focused on stadiums and events, but another major part of tournament preparation has been happening behind the scenes.

Gabriel Castro and his team at BAL, a corporate immigration law firm, have spent weeks finalizing World Cup-related immigration matters for FIFA workers and companies involved in the tournament. Castro said the firm's work has helped secure work visas and other immigration paperwork for more than 1,200 employees traveling for the World Cup whose roles are critical to tournament operations.

Castro described the range of personnel involved:"It's the guy who sets up the technology for the video assistant referee...or it's things like the refereeing support team...trainers, medical staff, chefs.

""It takes truly an army from these organizers to put on an event like this and we were helping them from day one," said Castro. The firm's responsibilities extend beyond securing visas. Castro said his team also helps clients navigate immigration challenges before arriving in the United States and, in some cases, after they arrive.

Castro explained some of the challenges they face:"The team from Iran... they're going through the process a little bit slower than I think they would like to. And there's some complications there in US immigration generally for individuals coming from that country.

" Although the firm's team is relatively small, it draws on resources from 13 offices across the country to help ensure FIFA workers and affiliated companies can arrive before the tournament begins. For Castro, the work is especially meaningful because of his family's own immigration story. He said his father's experience inspired his career path.

"He was able to start a small business...and sort of create his own American dream and I always wanted to work with helping people do the same thing," said Castro. With years of preparation leading up to the tournament, Castro said he is looking forward to seeing the results of his team's efforts once the matches begin.

"I promise you I will be tearing up in those stands of how proud I am of the work we've done here," Castro said. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC DFW. AI tools helped convert the story into a digital article, and an NBC DFW journalist edited it again before publication.





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