– The World Between Us’: James Fights For Ruby In Trailer For Final Season Of Prime Video YA Drama

Here's the trailer for the third and final season of Prime Video YA drama 'Maxton Hall – The World Between Us'

‘Christmas At Maple Hollow Inn’ Microdrama Hopes To Channel The Spirit Of Festive TV Movies Through Meta’s Series Featureoriginal from Germany, whose third season premieres on December 9, follows the rollercoaster relationship between Ruby and James at an elite English private school.

Though they’ve run into many problems in the past, the trailer sees James tell an expelled Ruby, “I will not give up until you’re back at Maxton Hall. ” The set up for final season sees Ruby banned from the college and her dream of going to Oxford University slipping away. Together with James, they fight to prove her innocence, but the closer they get to the truth, the more it threatens to tear everything apart.

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The trailer begins with an emotional Ruby saying, “And so now I’ve been expelled,” over an image of her with a teacher, which has been edited to make them appear in a compromising position. Lexington , the acting director of Maxton Hall, then tells her, “Oxford, you can forget it.

”The German-language show stars Herbig-Matten and Hardung, along with Sonja Weißer as Lydia, Eidin Jalali as Graham, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer, Runa Greiner as Ember, Justus Riesner as Alistair, Govinda Gabriel as Kesh, Andrea Guo as Lin, Frederic Balonier as Kieran, Eli Riccardi as Elaine and Dagny Dewath as Ophelia. Martin Schreier is the director with the exec producers being Markus Brunnemann, Eike Adler, and Ceylan Yildirim, who is also the head writer of the series.

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Sandra Stöckmann serves as head writer alongside Yildirum, with additional writers being Catharina Junk, Marlene Melchior and Aylin Kockler. Valentin Debler returns as producer. The series is supported by the German Motion Picture Fund. The first two seasons of the show were huge hits for Amazon and its streaming service, with Season 2 hit the number one spot in 42 markets including the U.S., UK, Germany, France, Australia, Italy, Spain and Canada.

The first two episodes of the six-part Season 3 will launch on Prime Video on December 9 with the finale dropping on December 23.

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