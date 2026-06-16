‘The Wombles’ Franchise Set for Revival as the Blair Partnership Boards to Develop New Movies, TV Series and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Beloved British children's characters The Wombles are set for a revival with The Blair Partnership boarding as global representatives.

‘The Wombles’ Franchise Set for Revival as the Blair Partnership Boards to Develop New Movies, TV Series and More ‘The Wombles’ Franchise Set for Revival as the Blair Partnership Boards to Develop New Movies, TV Series and More Disney Launches New ‘Toy Story’ Short ‘Jessie Saves the Day’ to Promote Philanthropic Initiative ‘The Magic of Movies’ Beloved British animated characters The Wombles are set to enchant a new generation following a consolidation of the brand’s intellectual property rights and the appointment of Created by Elizabeth Beresford in the 1960s, The Wombles are fictional furry critters with an eco-driven mission who live in burrows where they collect and recycle trash.

Although the prescient children’s author focused primarily on the British branch of The Wombles, who famously live on London’s Wimbledon Common, there are Wombles in every country across the globe, according to Beresford’s stories. Why All FX Series Are Now Simultaneously Premiering on Linear Network and Streaming on Hulu - Just in Time for Emmys Noms As well as Beresford’s book series, the cuddly creatures were most famously depicted in BBC stop-motion series “The Wombles,” which ran for two seasons in the 1970s and originated the brand’s iconic theme tune.

A further three seasons and a trio of one-off specials appeared in the 1990s via a Canadian animated company that was later acquired by WildBrain. With the varying rights now consolidated into a single ownership structure with worldwide protection, The Wombles are set for a new content slate and international development of the franchise, ranging from licensing and gaming to publishing and live experiences aimed at both nostalgic fans and new family audiences.

With a mandate to build an international distribution model that will see the brand through for the next five decades, Wombles Operations Ltd have appointed The Blair Partnership to manage worldwide rights and commercial strategy that encompasses television, film, audio, publishing, theater, live events, digital media, gaming, apps, consumer products and third-party licensing.

“The Wombles is an iconic British brand with strong cultural appeal, distinctive characters with core values that translate and resonate globally,” said Neil Blair, founding Partner and agent at The Blair Partnership. “It is a rich content opportunity, and with rights now aligned plus a clear development pipeline in place, the property is ideally positioned for expansion across multiple platforms and categories.

We see significant potential to build The Wombles into a multi-platform international franchise for a new generation of audiences. ” To kick off the partnership there will be a roll out of new content via digital and interactive channels this year to re-introduce The Wombles and their mission.

This includes an official Wombles YouTube channel, which launches this summer and features original episodes of the television series alongside new live-action formats featuring a roster of young hosts and influencers that aim to inspire creativity and environmental awareness with skills such as arts, cooking and gardening. Also in the works are a new interactive digital game, audio productions with celebrity casts, a new range of storybooks and publishing formats.

Befitting the Wombles’ focus on “keeping your patch clean,” philanthropy is also a fundamental element of the brand and the strategic re-launch is accompanied by the growth of the Wombles Community Charity, which organizes litter-picking, recycling and education initiatives across the U.K. including 250 community groups and more than 50,000 registered volunteers. Its message for 2026 is “Be More Womble,” encouraging people to give back to their communities.

The organization has also partnered with NHS hospitals in Sussex to help recycle non-infectious clinical waste into training equipment, a scheme which is now going to be expanded across other hospitals. Britain has produced some of the world’s most iconic children’s characters over the past century, ranging from Paddington Bear and Winnie the Pooh to Harry Potter and Peppa Pig.

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