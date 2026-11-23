“showing up to a wedding out of the requested dress code is soooo tacky. what a loser,” one viral tweet read.

I’m an innately nosey and chronically online celebrity and pop culture journalist, with my specialist areas including deep-diving lyrics and calling out Terrible Men™. The two first met after a mutual friend set them up on a blind date back in 2021, and they went public with their romance in November of that same year.of Miley’s parents were pictured heading to the ceremony.

We also got some drone paparazzi shots of the incredibly intimate nuptials, which ended up going viral for aYou see, in one of the photos, we can see all of the wedding guests as they watch Miley and Maxx say their vows. Every single person on both sides of the aisle looks incredibly chic, dressed in just black and white… Apart from one woman, who stands out like a sore thumb in bright yellow.

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You can view the photo for yourselfNeedless to say, this one person so brazenly breaking an obvious black-tie dress code immediately caused a stir on social media. Onewith more than 72,000 likes simply reads: “showing up to a wedding out of the requested dress code is soooo tacky. what a loser. ”And now, the woman’s sister has come to her defense — revealing that the whole mix-up was basically her husband’s fault.

As it happens, the woman in yellow is actually Belgica Vargas, who is married to music producer Shawn Everett; Shawn is a close friend of Miley’s. On Sunday night, her sister, Grecia, commented on a viralvideo calling out the dress code violation, writing: “She didn’t know guys, her husband is really good friends with Miley and if you knew my bro inlaw then you would totally understand. My sister should have known better to double check on the invite 😂.

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Anyway Miley is a sweetheart so she didn’t care as much as the internet does. Our family is having a few laughs. ”When asked if the invite had been last-minute, Grecia added: “no, they’ve known for along time. My sister said she saw the invite 2 months ago and is gonna go home soon to see the invite and to see where they missed the memo.

Her husband is a colorful guy so we’re surprised he wore black 😂”Anyways, this development has made the public response to the yellow outfit switch from outrage to pure sympathy, with many people sharing how mortified they’d be in Belgica’s situation. One person joked: “of course this entire situation was a man’s fault.

” Somebody else said in response to Grecia’s second comment: “so shawn ACCIDENTALLY followed the dress code 😂😂 I feel bad for your sister tho, we should all know that Miley wouldn't mind. ” Another wrote: “tell her she is owed at least one very night out together and a day of all of her favorite things. ”