The Woman Who Thinks She Assassinated Bruce Wayne In Batman #16 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez in Two Weeks Time

The Woman Who Thinks She Assassinated Bruce Wayne In Batman #16 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez in Two Weeks Time Batman #16 reveals the woman who thinks she assassinated Bruce Wayne at Gotham’s Met Ball-style gala.

The Ōjō, a deadly assassin tied to Dr. Annika Zeller, appears to land the shot that drops Bruce Wayne. Bruce Wayne’s apparent death is part of Batman’s larger plan, turning the assassination into a deadly trap.is out in two weeks from DC Comics, featuring the death of Bruce Wayne, assassinated during the Gotham equivalent of the Met Ball.

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And this is how he looks with a bullet in his head, bleeding out, while everyone screams…And it's The Ōjō holding the gun, the world-class assassin previously assigned to kill Dr Annika Zeller, with two swords made of solid light, using ravens to teleport, last seen after Damian Wayne forced her to flee. And now she is one of the six assassins commissioned to kill Bruce Wayne, just with a gun this time. And the one successful one.