In this week’s story, a 39-year-old New Yorker sexts like the wind.

It’s sunny in Brooklyn. This evening, I have plans to see Michel, one of three guys on my roster. I’ve been talking to him for several months.

He’s funny and inquisitive. We’re still figuring out our sexual connection. The last two times we’ve tried to have sex, he lost his erection. I could see the wheels in his head turning.

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I want to cancel. It doesn’t. I’m relieved. Sundays are tough.