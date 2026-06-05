The Wolf Among Us 2 Unveiled at Summer Game Fest

The long-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed The Wolf Among Us has finally been unveiled at the Summer Game Fest. The Wolf Among Us 2 is set to launch in 2027, with a specific release date yet to be confirmed.

After eight long years, The Wolf Among Us 2 has finally been unveiled at tonight's Summer Game Fest . With the first season of the episodic adventure game launching way back in 2013 and 2014, it feels as though we have waited a lifetime for Bigby Wolf 's story to continue, but now, we can expect The Wolf Among Us 2 to launch some time in 2027.

The news was announced alongside our first cinematic trailer for the Telltale Games title, and although we already knew that a sequel was in development, the radio silence when it came to major updates left many of us feeling as though the project had stopped in its tracks. However, it seems as though that is not the case, as Bigby and friends do not just return in The Wolf Among Us 2, but players can also expect to dive into The Wolf Among Us Remastered when it launches this holiday.

As mentioned, it has been almost a decade since fans got to experience The Wolf Among Us for the first time, with the episodic adventure game putting a unique twist on some of our favorite fairytale characters. Adding a noir twist, players took on the role of Bigby Wolf, a sheriff who must investigate a series of crimes which take place in Fabletown, a community situated within New York.

Featuring characters from fairytales, folklore, and stories, The Wolf Among Us follows the typical Telltale Games formula of allowing players to make story-changing decisions throughout the course of the game as they work out who is murdering innocent fairytale characters. Consisting of five episodes, The Wolf Among Us was praised for its characterization, art style, and writing, and fans were overjoyed when The Wolf Among Us 2 was announced back in 2017.

However, when it was revealed that Telltale Games had to shut down due to insurmountable challenges in 2018, the sequel was seemingly left in limbo. Luckily, it was back in 2019 that LCG Entertainment, who inherited the IP, announced that The Wolf Among Us 2 was still in development, and now it seems as though we can expect to see it in 2027.

A specific release date for The Wolf Among Us 2 has not yet been confirmed, but after a roller-coaster ride of emotions regarding the highly anticipated sequel, we will take what we can get. In the meantime, do not forget that you can also look forward to The Wolf Among Us Remastered when it launches later this year





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