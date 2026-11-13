‘The Witcher’ Star Freya Allan to Lead Joachim Rønning’s Horror Movie ‘System’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Horror film System is currently being shot on location in London's old, abandoned underground stations and tunnels

Freya Allan Plot details remain under wraps, but production is currently underway on location in the old, abandoned underground stations and tunnels under London. Freya will be joined by Denzel Baidoo and Felix Edwards in supporting roles.

Prime Video’s Superb Muhammad Ali Series 'The Greatest' Makes a Star Out of Newcomer Jaalen Best: TV ReviewRønning, who broke out with “Kon-Tiki” and would go on to direct major franchise titles including “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” and the recent “Tron: Ares,” will write, direct, and produce for The Saga Company. He penned the screenplay with his brother, Andreas Rønning.

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Roy Lee and Steven Schneider will produce for Spooky Pictures. Stewart le Maréchal and Anna Mohr-Pietsch produce for MetFilm. Image Nation Studios’ CEO Ben Ross , Spooky Pictures’ Rami Yasin , and Andreas Rønning will executive produce.

Under the Spooky Pictures-Image Nation Studios partnership, the companies have produced genre projects including “Late Night with the Devil,” Charlie Polinger’s “The Plague,” “Hokum” starring Adam Scott, Casey Affleck’s “Company” and Guy Nattiv’s “The Liberation. ” Allan is perhaps best known for her role as Ciri, in Netflix’s global phenomenon “The Witcher,” a performance that earned her two Saturn Award nominations.

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She will return to her role for the fifth and final season, which is expected to release in late 2027. She recently finished shooting Nick Hamm’s |Black Palace” for Tempo Productions.

Freya also was seen leading Wes Ball’s “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” the fourth instalment in the Planet of the Apes reboot series, with her acclaimed performance landing her a slot onShe is represented by CAA, United Agents, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein. Rønning is represented by UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

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